An F1 friend of mine messaged me the other day asking me what she should wear to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. My immediate response was to pack at least one white dress. They're easy, versatile, and elegant. Plus, It girls in Monaco love them—Alexandra Leclerc included. What I failed to pass along to said friend was the importance of footwear—good footwear—to elevate simple white dresses from just pretty to downright perfect. Leclerc, on the other hand, got the message loud and clear.
On the Friday of her first Monaco Grand Prix weekend as a married woman, Leclerc arrived in the historic paddock in Monte Carlo wearing Jacquemus from head to toe, including, yes, a white dress, as well as a mint-colored small Valérie bag and matching mesh ballerina pumps. A white dress with black heels is a fine combination—tried and true even—but you can't say that Leclerc's look would make as strong of an impact as it did if she wore black heels instead of the mint-colored pumps she ultimately chose. By opting for mint shoes, she brought something as timeless as a white dress into 2026, making it feel of-the-moment and different.
The color trend is rising the ranks in fashion this year, with brands like Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik, and Herbert Levine all leaning into mint footwear right now with much success. In the ready-to-wear space, the soft, summery shade is likewise gaining popularity, with sightings at Chanel, Prada, and Tom Ford's recent runway shows. For a subtle, chic take on the trend, though, a pop-of-color shoe will always be the way to go.
The weekend is just getting started, meaning that this is only the first of many Leclerc outfits to come during the many race activities to come, especially since this is her husband, Charles Leclerc's, home race. While we wait to see what else she has in store for the Monaco Grand Prix, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find everything you need to recreate Leclerc's white-dress look. In fact, you can shop the entire thing. Her dress is even on sale, though I highly doubt it'll stay in stock for long.