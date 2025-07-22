Ever since rumors began swirling about the possibility that The Row would be discontinuing its famed Margaux Bag, insiders have been placing their bids on which style will eventually become the successor to the impossibly sought-after It tote. Regardless of the Margaux's stock status, several alternative handbags are already taking the lead, and one such style has emerged as the top pick among The Row's discerning clientele. Meet the India Bag. Possessing many of the same details that made the Margaux so beloved, the India is a double-handle bowling style with a boxier structure, zipped closure, and finished with a branded padlock and key.
Even the most loyal carriers of the Margaux bag are setting theirs aside and instead opting for this modern bowler, and Margaux superfan Elsa Hosk is one of the first to do so. The supermodel's bag collection is varied, but The Row features heavily, so it immediately caught our attention when we spotted her carrying a chestnut brown suede version of the India. Like Hosk, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jennifer Lawrence are similarly repeat wearers of their Margaux bags, so we have a strong feeling that it's only a matter of time until they add one of the India styles to their collections, too.
The Row shoppers are similarly pivoting their attention to the India. Neelam Ahooja, a collector of the brand and content creator, shared in her review of the India 12 that unlike the Margaux 17, she noted that the India isn't as well-suited as a work bag that will fit your laptop or extra pair of shoes mainly because of its size, but also because the India doesn't go over the shoulder in any of its three size offerings (10, 12, and 15.75). Instead, the India's appeal lies in its timeless quality—the silhouette recalls the polished lady bags of the 1950s and is the kind of bag you can envision Jackie O wearing with a skirt suit and pumps.
Ultimately, the India marks an evolution from the Margaux's soft structure as it offers more handheld proportions, making it an ideal modern-day bowler silhouette for everyday use. The longer straps are designed to be worn in the crook of the elbow, carried by hand, of course, or held from the bottom, per Elsa Hosk.
