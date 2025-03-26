This Anti-Trend Trainer Has Convinced Me to Tell My White Pairs “We’re On a Break”
Fashion moves fast, but when it comes to trainers? Trends shift at lightning speed. With ever-evolving silhouettes, fresh colour palettes and buzzworthy collaborations, keeping up can feel like a full-time job. Blink, and you might miss the next big thing. And unless you're intentional about staying on top of it all, it's easy to feel left behind.
I love the energy that comes with the ever-changing trainer landscape, but even I find it overwhelming at times. That’s why I keep a rotation of timeless styles in my collection—pairs that hold their own regardless of what’s trending. For years, white trainers were my go-to: effortlessly stylish, endlessly versatile and always comfortable. But as colourful kicks flooded the market, my once-trusty white pairs started to feel a little... uninspired.
Still craving something classic yet wearable, I found my answer when I spotted several of my favourite celebrities embracing a fresh trainer trend: black and white designs.
Understated yet impactful, these two-tone trainers balance style and simplicity. Typically set against a jet-black base with a white logo or small white embellishment, they offer more visual interest than all-black styles, which can sometimes feel too heavy, while avoiding the starkness of all-white pairs. It’s a refreshing middle ground that feels just right.
And I’m not the only one that's drawn to this design. A stylish roster of celebrities has also embraced the anti-trend trainer. Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a deep navy coat and thick black knit, finishing her look with black and white trainers and a leopard-print tote—a perfect blend of polished and effortless. Hailey Bieber took a similarly minimalist approach, styling hers with black wardrobe staples: a leather bomber, white tee and a pair of black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainers (£150).
The appeal of these trainers lies in their versatility. Smarter than their white counterparts, the deep black hue makes them easy to pair with more polished pieces. Emily Ratajkowski proved the point in her black-and-white Puma Speedcat Trainers (£90), which she styled with a black leather trench and floor-grazing trousers. Actor Natasha Rothwell, meanwhile, took a more playful approach, pairing hers with a black-and-white polka dot dress for a chic spin on smart-casual dressing.
Comfortable, wearable and refreshingly understated, this trainer silhouette is the one I’m reaching for most right now. If you're feeling the same, keep reading to discover our edit of the best black and white trainers below.
SHOP BLACK AND WHITE TRAINERS:
Laceless trainers are coming up as a huge trend right now.
These slim-line, low-profile trainers won't be in stock for long.
The low-profile trainer trend is taking off this season.
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
These feature a crochet finish that gives them a softer, more casual finish.
The suede composition gives these an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
