The Graceful Pants Trend Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Winter

Over the past week, I've been deliberately looking for ways to elevate my winter wardrobe. The season may have only just begun, but already, I can feel myself falling into the trap of wearing the same jeans and sweaters on rotation. But no more!

Instilled with a sudden inclination to level up my daily looks, I took to social media to see what new winter trends and fresh outfits inspired me. After a mammoth scrolling session, I surveyed my saved folder to see if anything jumped out at me. Lo and behold, between the hundreds (genuinely, hundreds) of street style, influencer, and celebrity snaps I hoarded, one very clear common denominator emerged—cream satin pants.

It would appear fashion people have also been looking for an alternative to their failsafe denim, as so many looks I found centered around silky pants. While black and brown pairs were also prevalent, I was surprised at the sheer amount of cream and white satin pants, though, thinking about it now, I really shouldn't have been.

Elegance is still a core trend in fashion right now, with brands continuing to serve up refined pieces such as bouclé jackets, large suede bags, and chic slingbacks. Satin pants fit seamlessly into these sophisticated ranks—the fluid fabric catches the light in a way that always makes them look expensive (no matter how much you spend on a pair) and gives the trouser itself a graceful silhouette, while the creamy colorway ensures they feel classic. Another key factor that runs through the elegant aesthetic is versatility, and I dare say, I think you'll struggle to find something a cream satin pant won't go with.

While I probably wouldn't advise wearing a cream satin trouser on a muddy dog walk, that doesn't mean you have to keep your pairs for best. While Victoria Beckham wore hers with a glossy matching jacket for an evening event in London this week, I've also seen stylish capital dwellers wearing theirs with ballet flats and chunky knitwear for more casual outings.

While I'll never turn my back on my jeans, it feels good to be excited about getting dressed again this winter. If you're anything like me and have a gap in your wardrobe for a piece such as this, scroll on to see and shop the chicest pairs of cream satin pants on the market (and to keep tabs on how fashion people are wearing theirs this winter).

SHOP CREAM SATIN PANTS

Style Notes: The combination of cream and gray looks so polished.

ZARA Darted Satin Effect Pants Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW The front seams give this pair of satin trousers more structure.

jcrew x Anna October Wide-Leg Trousers $157 SHOP NOW So chic.

Banana Republic Alix Italian Satin Pant $190 $150 SHOP NOW Grab these while they're on sale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Use black accessories to give an all-cream look added dimension.

THE ROW Encore Satin Straight-Leg Pants $1490 SHOP NOW Choose a wide-leg pair to tick off yet another trend.

Reformation Olina Silk Pants $198 SHOP NOW Reformation's iteration is made from real silk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I don't know about you, but a cream satin suit is now high up on my wish list after seeing Victoria Beckham in this two piece.

Massimo Dutti Wide Leg Satin Trousers $160 SHOP NOW Simple and sleek.

Abercrombie Satin Pull-On Pants $80 SHOP NOW Perfect for traveling.

Donni. the Silky Simple Pants $168 SHOP NOW These have been a best seller for years. Maybe it's time to see what all the fuss is about.

Style Notes: For a chic daytime look, choose ballet flats and a roomy cardigan.

MANGO 100% Silk Wideleg Pants $300 SHOP NOW The elongated hems make this pair look ultra expensive.

ZARA Wrinkled Effect Shiny Pants $46 SHOP NOW I can't believe this pair is still in stock.

VRG GRL Merci Satin Pants Champagne $89 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—16.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Make your cream satin pants work for the office with a white blouse or shirt and black pointed flats.

Topshop Satin Drawcord Trouser in Oyster $80 SHOP NOW You can snap this pair up in both tall and regular lengths.

Leset Barb Wide Leg Pants $260 SHOP NOW The covered elastic waistband ensures a sleek look.

Vince Fluid Satin Bias Pants $365 SHOP NOW These come in four other colors.

