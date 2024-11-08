The Graceful Pants Trend Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Winter
Over the past week, I've been deliberately looking for ways to elevate my winter wardrobe. The season may have only just begun, but already, I can feel myself falling into the trap of wearing the same jeans and sweaters on rotation. But no more!
Instilled with a sudden inclination to level up my daily looks, I took to social media to see what new winter trends and fresh outfits inspired me. After a mammoth scrolling session, I surveyed my saved folder to see if anything jumped out at me. Lo and behold, between the hundreds (genuinely, hundreds) of street style, influencer, and celebrity snaps I hoarded, one very clear common denominator emerged—cream satin pants.
It would appear fashion people have also been looking for an alternative to their failsafe denim, as so many looks I found centered around silky pants. While black and brown pairs were also prevalent, I was surprised at the sheer amount of cream and white satin pants, though, thinking about it now, I really shouldn't have been.
Elegance is still a core trend in fashion right now, with brands continuing to serve up refined pieces such as bouclé jackets, large suede bags, and chic slingbacks. Satin pants fit seamlessly into these sophisticated ranks—the fluid fabric catches the light in a way that always makes them look expensive (no matter how much you spend on a pair) and gives the trouser itself a graceful silhouette, while the creamy colorway ensures they feel classic. Another key factor that runs through the elegant aesthetic is versatility, and I dare say, I think you'll struggle to find something a cream satin pant won't go with.
While I probably wouldn't advise wearing a cream satin trouser on a muddy dog walk, that doesn't mean you have to keep your pairs for best. While Victoria Beckham wore hers with a glossy matching jacket for an evening event in London this week, I've also seen stylish capital dwellers wearing theirs with ballet flats and chunky knitwear for more casual outings.
While I'll never turn my back on my jeans, it feels good to be excited about getting dressed again this winter. If you're anything like me and have a gap in your wardrobe for a piece such as this, scroll on to see and shop the chicest pairs of cream satin pants on the market (and to keep tabs on how fashion people are wearing theirs this winter).
SHOP CREAM SATIN PANTS
Style Notes: The combination of cream and gray looks so polished.
The front seams give this pair of satin trousers more structure.
Style Notes: Use black accessories to give an all-cream look added dimension.
Style Notes: I don't know about you, but a cream satin suit is now high up on my wish list after seeing Victoria Beckham in this two piece.
These have been a best seller for years. Maybe it's time to see what all the fuss is about.
Style Notes: For a chic daytime look, choose ballet flats and a roomy cardigan.
Style Notes: Make your cream satin pants work for the office with a white blouse or shirt and black pointed flats.
You can snap this pair up in both tall and regular lengths.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
