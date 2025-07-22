Over Ballet Flats? In NYC, Fashion People Prefer to Wear Miniskirts With This Sleeker Heel Alternative

I like ballet flats as much as the next girl who walks a lot, but even the biggest fan of the iconic heel-less shoe style needs to switch it up every now and then. No, I don't want to trek around the city in stilettos, nor to I want to lace up my sneakers when I'm wearing a cute outfit. I want an in-between shoe, and for that, I always choose loafers. Specifically, patent-leather loafers, which give off a formal vibe that pairs perfectly with miniskirts, a.k.a. my favorite summer bottoms. The duo is my go-to when I want to look chic and elevated without sacrificing comfort (or having to wear pants or a long skirt in NYC's 90-degree heat).
Apparently, I'm not alone. On Monday, Natalie Portman, who's currently in Manhattan filming Lena Dunham's new romantic comedy "Good Sex," was spotted wearing my favorite skirt-and-shoe pairing for warm weather, paired with a Prada pussy-bow blouse, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a Jacquemus bag. Specifically, she wore a classic black miniskirt with a stylish pair of patent-leather loafers, finishing off the ensemble with gold Jacquemus earrings and a to-go iced coffee.
The styling combination is a classic. It'll never go out of style and always looks chic, no matter what color skirt you pick or style of loafers you prefer. Classic pennies? No problem. More unique options à la Portman? Go for it. Chunkier soles? Why not? Kendall Jenner and content creator Claire Most even wore their loafers with white socks, another never-fail dressing hack.
To make recreating this elegant ensemble even easier than it already is, I went ahead and rounded up some of my favorite miniskirts and patent-leather loafers, ranging from designer options by Liberowe and Prada to more affordable takes by Lioness and Reformation. What are you waiting for? Start shopping.
Shop patent leather loafers and miniskirts:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.