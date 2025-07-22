Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing the Boho Boot Color Trend Fashion People Everywhere Will Wear This Fall

Temperatures may still be in the 80s on the East Coast, but that’s not stopping fashion insiders from reaching for their fall staples. Case in point: Katie Holmes, who’s already bringing out her trusty leather boots.
While filming Happy Hours in NYC this week, Holmes was spotted twice in a pair of western-inspired brown leather boots. On the first occasion, she paired them with a red plaid shirt, a gray tee, and navy trousers. The second time around, she styled them with a crisp white button-down, a tailored black vest, and wide-leg jeans.
Despite the summer heat, we’re hardly surprised to see her boots make an early appearance. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, and Madison Beer have all been spotted rocking knee-high boots with minidresses and skirts, proving that the silhouette isn’t reserved solely for fall and winter—it’s just as chic for the warmer months. With that said, keep reading to discover both of Holmes' polished city looks and shop the pieces needed to recreate them, including the best brown boots.
Get the Looks
COS
Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
This summer, gray T-shirts feel way more fresh than white ones.
Joe's Jeans
Boyfriend Button Down Shirt
Bright and cheerful.
Banana Republic
High-Rise Modern Straight Italian Wool Pants
Banana Republic makes the best tailored pants.
Coconuts by Matisse Footwear
Gaucho Cowboy Boots
Re-create Holmes' outfit with these under-$100 western boots.
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
This will be the hardest working piece in your wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.