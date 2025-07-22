Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing the Boho Boot Color Trend Fashion People Everywhere Will Wear This Fall

Temperatures may still be in the 80s on the East Coast, but that’s not stopping fashion insiders from reaching for their fall staples. Case in point: Katie Holmes, who’s already bringing out her trusty leather boots.

While filming Happy Hours in NYC this week, Holmes was spotted twice in a pair of western-inspired brown leather boots. On the first occasion, she paired them with a red plaid shirt, a gray tee, and navy trousers. The second time around, she styled them with a crisp white button-down, a tailored black vest, and wide-leg jeans.

Despite the summer heat, we’re hardly surprised to see her boots make an early appearance. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, and Madison Beer have all been spotted rocking knee-high boots with minidresses and skirts, proving that the silhouette isn’t reserved solely for fall and winter—it’s just as chic for the warmer months. With that said, keep reading to discover both of Holmes' polished city looks and shop the pieces needed to recreate them, including the best brown boots.

Get the Looks

Katie holmes wears a plaid shirt, gray tee, navy trousers, and brown boots.

Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
COS
Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt

This summer, gray T-shirts feel way more fresh than white ones.

Boyfriend Button Down Shirt
Joe's Jeans
Boyfriend Button Down Shirt

Bright and cheerful.

banana republic, High-Rise Modern Straight Italian Wool Pants
Banana Republic
High-Rise Modern Straight Italian Wool Pants

Banana Republic makes the best tailored pants.

Coconuts by Matisse Footwear Gaucho Cowboy Boot
Coconuts by Matisse Footwear
Gaucho Cowboy Boots

Re-create Holmes' outfit with these under-$100 western boots.

Katie holmes wears a white blouse, black vest, wide-leg jeans, and brown boots.

Cotton Poplin Shirt
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt

This will be the hardest working piece in your wardrobe.

The Curator Notched Lapel Vest
Open Edit
The Curator Notched Lapel Vest

An easy way to nail business-chic attire.

We the Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
Free People
We the Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans

Who What Wear editors love We the Free denim.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boots

Style with tights and a minidress or straight-leg jeans.

More Chic Brown Boots

Riggs Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Riggs Knee High Boots

Sale alert!

Blaze Pull-On Boots
Free People
Blaze Pull-On Boots

Another pair of Reformation boots you can't go wrong with.

Billy Daisy Pull on in Caramel
Frye
Billy Daisy Pull on in Caramel

If you're serious about the western boot trend, invest in a pair from Frye.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

