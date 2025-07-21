PSA: Fashion People in NYC and Italy Are Wearing This "Dated" Flat-Shoe Trend With Denim Skirts and Dresses

This summer, elevated flip-flops have been dominating the fashion scene, but another shoe style is quietly making a comeback: double-strap sandals. These flats—whether in a slide-on design or with a slingback strap—are the so-called “dated” shoes now being reimagined with a modern twist.
Outside the city, in Italy, Gwyneth Paltrow also endorsed the trend. From her summer vacation, Paltrow shared a carousel of outfits on Instagram, including a breezy short-sleeved mini dress, canvas tote bag, and double-strap Birkenstocks.
So, what makes this sandal trend one to watch? It comes down to the shoe's sporty vibe, timeless appeal, and unmatched versatility. Whether made of leather, raffia, canvas, or suede, it strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressy, offering support while looking polished. So, if you're ready to upgrade and refresh your sandal rotation this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best double-strap options and pieces to re-create Hathaway's and Paltrow's looks.
Get the Look
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top
Trust me: This will become the hardest working piece in your wardrobe.
Levi's
Icon Long Skirt
Style with a tank top, cropped sweater, or button-down shirt.
Tory Burch
Kira Sport Sandals
These resemble Hathaway's Chanel sandals but come at a lower price.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.