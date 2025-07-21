PSA: Fashion People in NYC and Italy Are Wearing This "Dated" Flat-Shoe Trend With Denim Skirts and Dresses

This summer, elevated flip-flops have been dominating the fashion scene, but another shoe style is quietly making a comeback: double-strap sandals. These flats—whether in a slide-on design or with a slingback strap—are the so-called “dated” shoes now being reimagined with a modern twist.

Don't believe us? Just look at Anne Hathaway. While filming one of the first scenes for The Devil Wears Prada sequel in New York City, Hathaway stepped out in a denim maxi skirt, tank top, and tailored vest, topped off with double-strap sandals from Chanel.

Anne wears a white tank, black vest, denim maxi skirt, and chanel double-strap sandals.

On Anne Hathaway: Chanel sandals

Outside the city, in Italy, Gwyneth Paltrow also endorsed the trend. From her summer vacation, Paltrow shared a carousel of outfits on Instagram, including a breezy short-sleeved mini dress, canvas tote bag, and double-strap Birkenstocks.

So, what makes this sandal trend one to watch? It comes down to the shoe's sporty vibe, timeless appeal, and unmatched versatility. Whether made of leather, raffia, canvas, or suede, it strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressy, offering support while looking polished. So, if you're ready to upgrade and refresh your sandal rotation this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best double-strap options and pieces to re-create Hathaway's and Paltrow's looks.

Get the Look

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

Trust me: This will become the hardest working piece in your wardrobe.

Icon Long Skirt
Levi's
Icon Long Skirt

Style with a tank top, cropped sweater, or button-down shirt.

Kira Sport Sandal
Tory Burch
Kira Sport Sandals

These resemble Hathaway's Chanel sandals but come at a lower price.

Zw Collection Fitted Vest
ZARA
Zw Collection Fitted Vest

A staple.

Gwyneth wears a black mini dress and white double strap sandals.

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Birkenstock sandals

G. Label by Goop Isabel Dress
G. Label by Goop
Isabel Dress

Even if this isn't the dress Paltrow was wearing, she probably owns it.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Raffia Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Raffia Sandals

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber always come back to Birkenstock for its stylish and comfortable flats.

The Essential Extra-Large Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Extra-Large Bucket Tote

Fashion editors love the leather version of this bag, but I think the canvas iteration is just as chic.

More Double-Strap Sandals

New Colbie Buckle Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
New Colbie Buckle Sandals in Leather

Hurry—these are almost completely sold out.

Olga Sporty Sandal
Schutz
Olga Sporty Sandals

To pair with all of your white outfits this summer.

Suede Strap Slides
Prada
Suede Strap Slides

Navy suede is so expensive-looking.

Double Strap Buckle Sandal
Banana Republic
Double Strap Buckle Sandals

A great deal you don't want to miss out on.

