Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Flat-Shoe Alternative to Sandals That Makes Skirts and Trousers Extra Polished

Just as quickly as sandal season arrived, it vanished. But don’t worry, Dakota Johnson has already found the chic flat-shoe alternative to wear instead.

Influencer @kelseymerritt wears a black short-sleeve suit set with white pointed-toe slingback flats, next to image of Dakota Johnson wearing brown square-toe slingback flats with a brown calf-length dress and a white lace t-shirt.
(Image credit: @kelseymerritt, Backgrid)
If you live in the UK, then you probably started your morning with the same exhale of frustration as I did: peeking out your window to discover that our streak of balmy early summer days had been rudely interrupted by a downpour of rain. Clearly no longer the sandal weather we had grown accustomed to but still, in my opinion, too warm and stuffy to reach for full-coverage shoes, I was at a loss. Then, I discovered that coincidentally, Dakota Johnson had just stepped out in the chic sandals alternative that’s perfect for a slighter sadder forecast.

Trading in open-toe styles for something with a little more material going for it, I spotted Johnson wearing a pair of chocolate brown, square-toe flat slingback shoes, styled with a calf-grazing midi skirt and a delicate white lace top while out in New York this week.

Dakota Johnson steps outside wearing dark brown slingback flats with brown wide-leg trousers and white lace t-shirt. She completed her look with a Gucci bag and straw bucket hat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Still offering a subtle flash of skin while keeping the toes covered, Johnson’s slingback flats are an elegant alternative for those of us hesitant to fully commit to summer footwear.

Unlike Mary Janes, with their soft, rounded silhouette, or the dainty straps of a sandal, slingbacks have a sharper, more streamlined shape that adds instant polish to a look without the need for a heel. This makes them the perfect companion for calf-length dresses and skirts, as well as trousers and jeans, naturally.

Influencer wears a v-neck short sleeve jacket with a black leather belt and matching tailored trousers. She styled her look with pointed-toe slingback flats in bright white.

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

In fact, of all the flat shoe trends we've seen emerge over the past few seasons, this might just be my favourite. Scroll on to discover my edit of the best slingback flats to shop now.

SHOP SLINGBACK FLAT SHOES:

stories,

& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps

Style these with a swishy skirt or pair with classic straight-leg jeans.

hm,

H&M
Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

These also come in black, beige and burgundy.

Braided Slingbacks
Zara
Braided Slingbacks

Fashion people will be wearing these all summer long.

Roxane Slingback Mary Jane Flats
Charles & Keith
Roxane Slingback Mary Jane Flats

Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.

Hermine
Vagabond
Hermine Flats

The pointed-toe design gives these such a sleek and polished energy.

Livie Babies - Smooth Honey - Sheep Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Livie Flat Shoes

These also come in classic black, but this honey hue offers a softer payoff.

Proenza Schouler Slash Flat Slingbacks in Spazzolato Leather - Black | Proenza Schouler Official Site
Proenza Schouler
Slash Flat Slingbacks

These also come in a metallic silver shade.

Delia Appliquéd Leather Slingback Pumps
Gabriela Heart
Delia Appliquéd Leather Slingback Pumps

The animal print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Uba Bow-Embellished Faille and Suede Slingback Flats
Neous
Uba Bow-Embellished Faille and Suede Slingback Flats

The bold front bow gives these such a playful edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

