If you live in the UK, then you probably started your morning with the same exhale of frustration as I did: peeking out your window to discover that our streak of balmy early summer days had been rudely interrupted by a downpour of rain. Clearly no longer the sandal weather we had grown accustomed to but still, in my opinion, too warm and stuffy to reach for full-coverage shoes, I was at a loss. Then, I discovered that coincidentally, Dakota Johnson had just stepped out in the chic sandals alternative that’s perfect for a slighter sadder forecast.

Trading in open-toe styles for something with a little more material going for it, I spotted Johnson wearing a pair of chocolate brown, square-toe flat slingback shoes, styled with a calf-grazing midi skirt and a delicate white lace top while out in New York this week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Still offering a subtle flash of skin while keeping the toes covered, Johnson’s slingback flats are an elegant alternative for those of us hesitant to fully commit to summer footwear.

Unlike Mary Janes, with their soft, rounded silhouette, or the dainty straps of a sandal, slingbacks have a sharper, more streamlined shape that adds instant polish to a look without the need for a heel. This makes them the perfect companion for calf-length dresses and skirts, as well as trousers and jeans, naturally.

In fact, of all the flat shoe trends we've seen emerge over the past few seasons, this might just be my favourite. Scroll on to discover my edit of the best slingback flats to shop now.

SHOP SLINGBACK FLAT SHOES: