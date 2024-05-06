Color Analysts Agree—This Graceful Dress Trend Is Timeless and Will Be Everywhere This Summer

By Natalie Munro
As we move toward the summer season, we're eager to treat our wardrobes to a much-needed breath of fresh air after months of styling heavy colors and shades. We spotted pale-blue dresses all over the runways during the spring/summer shows, and the trend is now tricking into shop fronts. It looks like just the palate cleanser we've been searching for.

In tune with the energizing spirit of the warm-weather season, the pale-blue dress trend taps into the current colors that are circulating, mirroring the sky blue that we'll (hopefully) be seeing much more of. Imparting a feeling of optimism and calm, the emerging color trend offers an easy way to lift your wardrobe without feeling like you're having to buy into a buzzy trend.

While you might deem pale blue too difficult to style, we're very used to working it into our daily outfits in the form of mid-wash jeans. Going with just about every color in our collections, the pale-blue dress trend harnesses the versatility of the denim shade to create a spirited design that somehow feels both new and familiar.

As it is already a mainstay in so many of our wardrobes, we're convinced that pale blue is one of the rare shades that truly suits everyone. Color analysts Hannah and Sophia from Curate Your Style confirmed our theory—with a few caveats: "Blue is an incredibly versatile color that appears in all 12 seasons in seasonal colour analysis. Your ideal blue depends on the temperature of your coloring. If you lean warm in your undertones, consider a blend of blue/green for your most flattering look. If you are cool toned, you'll find it easier to coordinate with pale blues that harmonize with your cool undertones."

Color expert Francesca Cairns confirms that "light blue is often considered a universally flattering color because it complements a wide range of skin tones and hair colors." Styling well with rich colors such as burgundy and chocolate brown that anchor the light shade, the color also pairs very well with "neutrals like white, beige, and gray for a classic look," according to Cairns.

While we're shopping for midi and maxi styles that will leave us in good stead for a summer full of weddings, we've also been charmed by the playful pale-blue minidresses we've been spotting on the high street as of late.

From the new Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration to Reformation and Rixo, below we've rounded up the best pale-blue dresses of the season. To discover the pale-blue dress trend, read on to shop our edit.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PALE-BLUE DRESSES

pale blue dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This pretty linen dress would look beautiful styled with pearl or silver jewelry.

Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Gathered Opening - Women
Victoria Beckham X Mango
Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Gathered Opening

This asymmetrical dress is a part of the Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration and won't be around for long.

Annina - Slate Blue
RIXO
Annina in Slate Blue

This comes in sizes 2 to 16.

Cedar City Maxi Dress
Bec + Bridge
Cedar City Maxi Dress

An elegant dress fit for a summer full of weddings.

Drawstring-Detail Dress
H&M
Drawstring-Detail Dress

This is destined to sell out this season.

pale blue dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

Style with Mary Janes and a jersey headband for a preppy look.

+ Net Sustain Asymmetric Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Asymmetric Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress

This knee-length dress pairs well with knee-high boots.

X Revolve Sunny Mini Dress
Michael Costello X Revolve
Sunny Mini Dress

How pretty is this one-shoulder option?

Focus Pleat Smock Mini Dress
SOVERE
Focus Pleat Smock Mini Dress

A smock dress option.

Lolita Corset Cotton Blend Fit & Flare Dress
HOUSE OF CB
Lolita Corset Cotton Blend Fit & Flare Dress

Style with tall heels or wear with ballet flats.

Palladium Dress
ELLIATT
Palladium Dress

It's the sleeves for me.

Jute Belt Shirtdress
ZARA
Jute Belt Shirtdress

An easy breezy shirt dress in powder blue just works.

Reformation, blue dress
Reformation
Sonali Knit Dress

This billowy mini dress will keep you comfortable on the most torrid of summer days.

Aaliyah Midi Dress
Camila Coelho
Aaliyah Midi Dress

The perfect party dress.

Rafaela Lace Inset Silk Blend Cocktail Dress
HOUSE OF CB
Rafaela Lace Inset Silk Blend Cocktail Dress

A dress fit for a princess.

