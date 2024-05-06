Color Analysts Agree—This Graceful Dress Trend Is Timeless and Will Be Everywhere This Summer

As we move toward the summer season, we're eager to treat our wardrobes to a much-needed breath of fresh air after months of styling heavy colors and shades. We spotted pale-blue dresses all over the runways during the spring/summer shows, and the trend is now tricking into shop fronts. It looks like just the palate cleanser we've been searching for.

In tune with the energizing spirit of the warm-weather season, the pale-blue dress trend taps into the current colors that are circulating, mirroring the sky blue that we'll (hopefully) be seeing much more of. Imparting a feeling of optimism and calm, the emerging color trend offers an easy way to lift your wardrobe without feeling like you're having to buy into a buzzy trend.

While you might deem pale blue too difficult to style, we're very used to working it into our daily outfits in the form of mid-wash jeans. Going with just about every color in our collections, the pale-blue dress trend harnesses the versatility of the denim shade to create a spirited design that somehow feels both new and familiar.

As it is already a mainstay in so many of our wardrobes, we're convinced that pale blue is one of the rare shades that truly suits everyone. Color analysts Hannah and Sophia from Curate Your Style confirmed our theory—with a few caveats: "Blue is an incredibly versatile color that appears in all 12 seasons in seasonal colour analysis. Your ideal blue depends on the temperature of your coloring. If you lean warm in your undertones, consider a blend of blue/green for your most flattering look. If you are cool toned, you'll find it easier to coordinate with pale blues that harmonize with your cool undertones."

Color expert Francesca Cairns confirms that "light blue is often considered a universally flattering color because it complements a wide range of skin tones and hair colors." Styling well with rich colors such as burgundy and chocolate brown that anchor the light shade, the color also pairs very well with "neutrals like white, beige, and gray for a classic look," according to Cairns.

While we're shopping for midi and maxi styles that will leave us in good stead for a summer full of weddings, we've also been charmed by the playful pale-blue minidresses we've been spotting on the high street as of late.

From the new Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration to Reformation and Rixo, below we've rounded up the best pale-blue dresses of the season. To discover the pale-blue dress trend, read on to shop our edit.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PALE-BLUE DRESSES

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW This pretty linen dress would look beautiful styled with pearl or silver jewelry.

Victoria Beckham X Mango Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Gathered Opening $230 SHOP NOW This asymmetrical dress is a part of the Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration and won't be around for long.

RIXO Annina in Slate Blue $400 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 2 to 16.

Bec + Bridge Cedar City Maxi Dress $280 SHOP NOW An elegant dress fit for a summer full of weddings.

H&M Drawstring-Detail Dress $32 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out this season.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW Style with Mary Janes and a jersey headband for a preppy look.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Asymmetric Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress $1420 SHOP NOW This knee-length dress pairs well with knee-high boots.

Michael Costello X Revolve Sunny Mini Dress $248 SHOP NOW How pretty is this one-shoulder option?

SOVERE Focus Pleat Smock Mini Dress $189 SHOP NOW A smock dress option.

HOUSE OF CB Lolita Corset Cotton Blend Fit & Flare Dress $239 SHOP NOW Style with tall heels or wear with ballet flats.

ELLIATT Palladium Dress $200 SHOP NOW It's the sleeves for me.

ZARA Jute Belt Shirtdress $70 SHOP NOW An easy breezy shirt dress in powder blue just works.

Reformation Sonali Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW This billowy mini dress will keep you comfortable on the most torrid of summer days.

Camila Coelho Aaliyah Midi Dress $180 SHOP NOW The perfect party dress.

HOUSE OF CB Rafaela Lace Inset Silk Blend Cocktail Dress $285 SHOP NOW A dress fit for a princess.

This story originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.