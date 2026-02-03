30 Things I Think Kendall Jenner Would Buy From Zara This Month

If there’s one thing Kendall Jenner consistently gravitates toward, it’s pieces that feel quiet, intentional, and endlessly wearable—and Zara happens to be overflowing with them right now. Think elevated basics that don’t scream trend but still feel very of-the-moment: tailored layers, neutral palettes, and silhouettes that look effortless rather than styled. These are the kinds of items that blend seamlessly into an existing wardrobe and instantly make everything else look more polished.
This month, I’d expect her to zero in on strong outerwear and clean-lined separates—pieces that do most of the work on their own. Oversize coats with sharp shoulders, structured knits that skim the body just right, and trousers that sit perfectly at the waist all feel aligned with her current off-duty uniform. The appeal isn’t about novelty; it’s about fit, proportion, and a subtle sense of cool that reads expensive even when it isn’t.
Accessories and finishing touches would follow the same restrained formula. Sleek leather textures, minimal hardware, and understated footwear that grounds an outfit without overpowering it all feel very on-brand. The overall takeaway? These are the Zara finds that look best styled simply, worn on repeat, and mixed into a wardrobe built on timeless staples—exactly the kind of low-key, high-impact shopping Jenner is known for.
ZARA
Peplum Faux Leather Jacket
A cool leather jacket is a KJ staple.
ZARA
Zw Collection Striped Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Flare Pants With Vents
We can see her wearing these with a simple fitted tank.
ZARA
Square Neck Camisole
ZARA
Embossed Leather Sandals
ZARA
Fine-Knit Wool Jumper
A layering piece to wear with everything from leggings to loose trousers.
Chic and perfect for any occasion.
ZARA
Asymmetric Midi Dress
This for her next night out at Sushi Park with the girls.
ZARA
Fitted Soft Touch Shirt
She'd look so cool in this shirt.
ZARA
Pleated Wide Leg Pants
These trousers with pointed-toe heels.
ZARA
Structured Button Vest
This vest with the matching pants is giving major Kendall Jenner vibes.
ZARA
Zw Collection Bow Pocket Shirt
Another oversize button-down we could see in her closet.
This paired with capris for her next Pilates class.
ZARA
Z1975 Relaxed Fit Turn-Up Hem Jeans
She loves a loose and baggy denim look.
Dressed up or down, it's classy either way.
ZARA
Double Effect Combination Top
This with white trousers and sleek black sunglasses.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ankle Boots