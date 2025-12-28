How to Dress for Parties the Hailey Bieber Way

One thing about Hailey Bieber is that the girl knows how to dress up. Sure, she looks amazing in jeans and a sweatshirt or even just her Pilates outfits, but when HB hits the town (whether it's with her husband or the girls, a red carpet or Rhode event), she is in an intentional outfit and, 10 times out of 10, killing it. So who better to turn to for holiday party dressing inspiration?

On that note, today I've rounded up eight of her looks that are not only worth copying but also perfectly exemplify a handful of her going-out staples. From blazer dresses to '90s-inspired heels to fur details, simply keep scrolling for the ultimate Hailey-inspired holiday party dressing playbook for 2025.

1. Going-out tops

She knows that there's nothing like a cool top that just needs black pants and heels.

2. LBDs

Her seemingly endless arsenal of little black dresses never fails her.

3. Animal print

When she opts for a print, it's often of the animal variety or something equally timeless.

4. Leather outerwear

The cool girls' finishing touch to any outfit? An oversize leather moto jacket, of course.

5. Fur touches

Nothing says fancy like a touch of fur, and I'm obsessed with how she styled her fur-trimmed jacket here.

6. Blazer dresses

Let's just say if it's good enough for The Met Gala, it's good enough for my next holiday party.