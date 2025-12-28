How to Dress for Parties the Hailey Bieber Way

One thing about Hailey Bieber is that the girl knowshow to dress up. Sure, she looks amazing in jeans and a sweatshirt or even just her Pilates outfits, but when HB hits the town (whether it's with her husband or the girls, a red carpet or Rhode event), she is in an intentional outfit and, 10 times out of 10, killing it. So who better to turn to for holiday party dressing inspiration?
On that note, today I've rounded up eight of her looks that are not only worth copying but also perfectly exemplify a handful of her going-out staples. From blazer dresses to '90s-inspired heels to fur details, simply keep scrolling for the ultimate Hailey-inspired holiday party dressing playbook for 2025.
1. Going-out tops
She knows that there's nothing like a cool top that just needs black pants and heels.
Helsa
The Silk Charmeuse Shirt
Rails
Silvi Pant
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Z 80 Patent-Leather Mules
2. LBDs
Her seemingly endless arsenal of little black dresses never fails her.
French Connection
Satin Strapless Minidress
MANGO
Pietra Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
3. Animal print
When she opts for a print, it's often of the animal variety or something equally timeless.
Shopbop
Bella Venice the Britain Dress
Liffner
Satin Pillow Pouch Micro Top Handle Bag
Saint Laurent
Nico Platform Boots in Smooth Leather
4. Leather outerwear
The cool girls' finishing touch to any outfit? An oversize leather moto jacket, of course.
Bimba y Lola
Leather Oversize Jacket
Reformation
June Low Rise Short
Saint Laurent
Babylone Mules in Smooth Leather
5. Fur touches
Nothing says fancy like a touch of fur, and I'm obsessed with how she styled her fur-trimmed jacket here.
Nana Jacqueline
Viola Feather Top
Levi's
501® '90s Women's Jeans
Manolo Blahnik
Callasli Leather Slingback Sandals
6. Blazer dresses
Let's just say if it's good enough for The Met Gala, it's good enough for my next holiday party.