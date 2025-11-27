Of All Her Outfits, *This* Hailey Bieber Look Is Stuck in My Brain

pencil skirt with boots outfit hailey bieber
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

There are celebrity outfits you scroll past and forget instantly, and then there are the ones that imprint themselves on your brain for days. Hailey Bieber’s recent look falls firmly into the latter. Of all the outfits she’s stepped out in as of late, this one—an effortlessly polished pairing of a pencil skirt, tall boots, and a cozy knit—is the one I cannot stop thinking about. It’s sleek, simple, and quietly luxe in that very Hailey way.

The genius of the look is in its balance. The pencil skirt adds structure and sharpness, instantly elevating the outfit without feeling overthought, while the tall boots bring a cool, elongated silhouette that makes the whole thing read more fashion editor than boardroom. And the sweater? It softens the tailoring just enough, adding that undone ease Bieber always manages to pull off even when she’s technically wearing three very classic pieces.

It’s also the kind of look you can replicate almost immediately with pieces you likely already own. Swap in a leather or classic pencil skirt, pull out your best knee-high boots—flat, heeled, or somewhere in between—and add a slouchy sweater in a neutral palette. The magic is in keeping the colors cohesive and the proportions clean. This is quiet luxury winter dressing at its most accessible.

If you’re building your cold-weather mood board, consider this your starting point. Bieber’s outfit proves that you don’t need overly trendy pieces to make a statement—you just need a great base and the right mix of textures. Expect to see this formula everywhere over the next few months, and don’t be surprised when you find yourself re-creating it on repeat.

See the outfit combination on Bieber and a handful of chic fashion girls, too, and shop the essentials you need to add the look to your winter wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber's Pencil-Skirt Outfit

pencil skirt with boots outfit hailey bieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

The style queen wearing the outfit combo I'll be re-creating this winter.

More Ways to Wear It

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Here's another version of the outfit combo, but with a T-shirt and cardigan draped over the shoulders.

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

You can't go wrong with the all-black combination, especially when you incorporate an unexpected texture like the shiny leather skirt.

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

You can even swap the sweater piece of the trio for a fitted top and still achieve the same vibe.

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @styledsara)

It's the suede pencil skirt that makes this version look extra chic.

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

A winter-white skirt moment is a must for the new season.

pencil skirt with boots outfit

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Add a playful bag to the outfit if you're wanting to change up the look this winter.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
  • woman wearing knee high sock outfit
    The Under-$10 Item That Will Dominate All of Winter's Coolest Outfits

    Affordable and chic.

  • Various celebrities in denim outfits
    A Jeans Lover's Guide to Great Gifts

You might also like
View More ▸