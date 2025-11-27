Of All Her Outfits, *This* Hailey Bieber Look Is Stuck in My Brain

There are celebrity outfits you scroll past and forget instantly, and then there are the ones that imprint themselves on your brain for days. Hailey Bieber’s recent look falls firmly into the latter. Of all the outfits she’s stepped out in as of late, this one—an effortlessly polished pairing of a pencil skirt, tall boots, and a cozy knit—is the one I cannot stop thinking about. It’s sleek, simple, and quietly luxe in that very Hailey way.
The genius of the look is in its balance. The pencil skirt adds structure and sharpness, instantly elevating the outfit without feeling overthought, while the tall boots bring a cool, elongated silhouette that makes the whole thing read more fashion editor than boardroom. And the sweater? It softens the tailoring just enough, adding that undone ease Bieber always manages to pull off even when she’s technically wearing three very classic pieces.
It’s also the kind of look you can replicate almost immediately with pieces you likely already own. Swap in a leather or classic pencil skirt, pull out your best knee-high boots—flat, heeled, or somewhere in between—and add a slouchy sweater in a neutral palette. The magic is in keeping the colors cohesive and the proportions clean. This is quiet luxury winter dressing at its most accessible.
If you’re building your cold-weather mood board, consider this your starting point. Bieber’s outfit proves that you don’t need overly trendy pieces to make a statement—you just need a great base and the right mix of textures. Expect to see this formula everywhere over the next few months, and don’t be surprised when you find yourself re-creating it on repeat.
See the outfit combination on Bieber and a handful of chic fashion girls, too, and shop the essentials you need to add the look to your winter wardrobe.
Hailey Bieber's Pencil-Skirt Outfit
The style queen wearing the outfit combo I'll be re-creating this winter.
Z Supply
Perfect Layer Sweater
Generation Love
Gina Faux Leather Skirt
Madewell
The Emilie Tall Boots
More Ways to Wear It
Here's another version of the outfit combo, but with a T-shirt and cardigan draped over the shoulders.
J.Crew
Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan
Ripley Rader
Ponte Knit Pencil Skirt
STAUD
Wally Western Boot
You can't go wrong with the all-black combination, especially when you incorporate an unexpected texture like the shiny leather skirt.
Nordstrom
Rib Wool Blend Sweater
Citizens of Humanity
Nara Pencil Skirt
Free People
Date Night Tall Boots
You can even swap the sweater piece of the trio for a fitted top and still achieve the same vibe.
Coucou
The Baby Henley
Universal Standard
Danube Stretch Ponte Skirt
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Tall Boots
It's the suede pencil skirt that makes this version look extra chic.
BP.
Everyday Easy Cotton Blend Sweater
Madewell
Suede Column Skirt
RAYE
Shani Boots
A winter-white skirt moment is a must for the new season.
Lovers and Friends
Mattelyn Polo Sweater
GUIZIO
Gingham Paloma Skirt
PAIGE
Wylder Boots
Add a playful bag to the outfit if you're wanting to change up the look this winter.