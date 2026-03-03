A New Yorker Told Me Her Current 7-Piece Capsule Wardrobe (and I Found the Items at Zara)

I'm constantly inspired by New York City style—cool, chic, and effortless for that on-the-go life. I recently traveled to NYC for work and had coffee with a dear friend who has lived in the city for many years. I noted the cool outfit she was wearing (consisting of a V-neck sweater, white tee, leather coat, and dark jeans) and asked her if those pieces were some of her current tried-and-true staples. Yep. I then asked what other pieces she's been wearing on repeat and will continue to wear for spring to essentially make up her mini capsule wardrobe (the versatile items she'll mix and match). I jotted the seven items down in my notes section.
While all of her must-haves can be sourced at a variety of retailers because they fall in that elevated basics category, I did notice that Zara's current assortment stocks great options that align with her capsule wardrobe. Below you'll find a list of my New Yorker friend's essentials, complete with shopping inspiration from Zara if you too want to add one or all of the staples to your wardrobe as well.
V-Neck Sweater
I've been loving a V-neck sweater paired with a white tee underneath—just like my friend wore to coffee.
ZARA
Soft Knit V-Neck Sweater
ZARA
Extrafine V-Neck Knit Jumper
ZARA
Oversized Wool Sweater
Dark Jeans
Dark loose jeans are the front-runner in the denim realm, but also slim-straight jeans.
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection High-Waist Flare Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection Mid-Rise Ankle Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Mid-Rise Barrel Hem Jeans
Leather Jacket
A cool leather jacket just screams NYC style. This season, consider one with a high neck or in a fresh, relaxed shape.
ZARA
100% Leather Bomber Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
