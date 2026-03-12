I'm a Shopping Director—These 31 Amazing Items Are Fashion, Period

I’ll get straight to it. As a shopping director (hi, that's me below with my colleague Kristen), I’ve been spotting so many chic, beautiful spring items lately that I just had to round them up into one place. Yes, I'd describe the pieces in question as fashion (with a capital F)—i.e., they're modern and relevant for the season.
On the accessories front, It luxury silhouettes are included if a new investment is on the horizon (re: from labels like The Row, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Gucci). You know I love an elevated basic that's equal parts versatile and forever stylish, so a range of staples made the cut (including styles in fun pops of color). You'll see the rest if you keep scrolling. Happy shopping.
My Shopping Director-Approved Picks
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater in Stripe
This purple hue matters now (and will come fall 2026). Clearly I love purple—I'm wearing the color above.
chanel
Coco Crush Earrings
My colleague just bought these earrings in Paris—everyday forever earrings.
COACH
Lace Up Sneakers
I have my eye on these low-profile sneakers from Coach.
The Row
Peggy Clutch
The clutch of the season (it also comes with a shoulder strap, FYI).
Louis Vuitton
Color Blossom BB Star Earstud, Yellow Gold and Sodalite
Sodalite is the latest stone in Louis Vuitton's Color Blossom family. Gorgeous.
Toteme
Slip Ballerina
I spotted these flats while shopping. The dusty pink color is stunning.