25 Items I Think Hailey Bieber Would Buy From Nordstrom For 2026

If there’s anyone whose Nordstrom prediction picks would instantly shape the 2026 mood board, it’s Hailey Bieber. Her aesthetic has perfected that sweet spot between quiet luxury and lived-in ease—nothing ever feels overthought, yet every look is undeniably polished. Imagining what she’d gravitate toward means focusing on pieces that feel elevated but realistic for an on-the-go lifestyle.
Her wardrobe consistently blends clean lines, neutral palettes, and subtly sophisticated silhouettes—the kind that make even the simplest outfit look intentional. She’s built her signature around styles that read “expensive” without shouting, leaning into refined cuts, soft textures, and minimalist finishes that speak for themselves. It’s the kind of styling that feels as effortless as it does edited.
And of course, the Hailey stamp always includes that laid-back, model-off-duty energy. Think everyday essentials dialed up just enough to feel chic: pieces she could wear from meetings to coffee runs without breaking character. We shopped Nordstrom’s site as if we were shopping for the Rhode founder, and it was easy to imagine her choosing these modern, versatile staples that would support her streamlined, enviably cool approach to dressing.
Her footwear collection proves that versatility and polish can coexist seamlessly. She rotates between sleek loafers, classic leather boots, minimalist heels, and sporty sneakers, depending on whether the moment calls for ease or edge. Even her most casual shoe choices feel intentional, thanks to streamlined silhouettes and elevated materials. Altogether, her lineup sets the tone for that effortless, modern uniform she’s mastered so well.
Outerwear
Hailey Bieber’s outerwear style is polished, minimalist, and quietly luxe. She loves to lean into sculptural trenches, buttery leathers, oversized wool coats, and the occasional statement shearling to elevate even her simplest looks. Her formula is all about proportion and texture, balancing streamlined silhouettes with rich materials. It’s a reminder that a tight rotation of impeccably chosen layers can make every outfit look instantly more expensive.
Dresses/Tops/Matching Sets
When it comes to her dresses, tops, and matching sets, they are always rooted in sleek minimalism and thoughtful simplicity. She consistently gravitates toward clean lines, refined silhouettes, and elevated pieces that feel modern and unfussy. Her matching sets deliver that coordinated polish she’s known for, while still keeping the overall look relaxed and effortless. Whether it’s a fitted printed dress or a sparkly statement top, her choices always reinforce her signature refined-but-cool aesthetic.
Wardrobe Basics
Wardrobe basics that mirror Hailey Bieber’s signature aesthetic at Nordstrom lean heavily into clean lines, neutral palettes, and elevated essentials. Think crisp button-downs, high-quality tanks, perfectly tailored trousers, and luxe knitwear that layers effortlessly. These pieces create the kind of streamlined foundation that works for both off-duty moments and more polished outings. With the right mix of timeless staples, achieving that refined, modern look becomes instantly attainable.