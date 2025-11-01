Want to Wear Dark-Wash Jeans the 2025 Way? Style Them Exclusively With This Rich Color Trend

First things first, I'm excited to announce that, once again, Gap's Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans ($90), which sold out soon after Hailey Bieber wore them for the first time, are back in stock, just in time for the model and Rhode founder to be spotted in them again. Bieber, who just returned to Los Angeles from New York, where she accepted the 2025 WSJ Beauty Innovator Award at the publication's star-studded event on Wednesday, was seen running errands wearing the low-rise, dark-wash jeans. With them, she had on black The Row flip-flops and a dark green vintage Christian Dior crewneck sweatshirt. She finished off the casual outfit with tiny sunglasses and a vintage Gucci bag.
Though Bieber's affordable jeans are no doubt newsworthy, they weren't the standout aspect of this particular outfit, at least not if you're asking me. Instead, what I took away from the look was the perfect color combination she created when she styled her dark-wash jeans with an equally autumnal dark-green crewneck. The two neutral yet on-trend shades go together perfectly, creating the perfect dark-wash jeans outfit for fall 2025.
Though Bieber went with a very laid-back approach to the color combination, that's not the only possibility to pair these two shades together. Take it up one notch by swapping out the sweatshirt for a cashmere sweater, or go sporty with a pair of dark-green sneakers by Adidas or Nike. A relaxed tee in this color will take the look into spring, as would a Dragon Diffusion woven bag in the same shade. The possibilities are endless when you decide to style dark green with dark-wash jeans, and "wrong ways" don't exist.
Keep scrolling to recreate Bieber's look (including her exact $90 jeans), and while you're at it, shop more dark-green pieces.
