Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Pant Color That Will Still Look Expensive in 2026
Hailey Bieber’s recent NYC look signals a subtle yet significant shift in fashion. Instead of her usual black pants and blue jeans, she chose elegant wide-leg beige trousers, paired with a coordinating trench coat, gray cardigan, white T-shirt, triangle scarf, and leather loafers.
While black pants have always been a wardrobe staple, beige trousers are emerging as a sleek, elevated, and approachable alternative. Their neutral tone adds warmth and sophistication without the heaviness of black, making them perfect for various occasions. Their versatility is also undeniable. They effortlessly pair with everything from tailored blazers to casual knitwear, delivering a sharp, refined look without feeling stiff.
On Hailey Bieber: Frankies Bikinis Dudley Knit Cardigan ($150); Magda Butrym coat; The Row loafers; The Row pants
Beyond NYC, beige trousers have been making waves at international fashion events. From the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week to Copenhagen for the Fall/Winter 2025 shows, they've been styled in various ways—whether with a beige shearling jacket or a contrasting black leather funnel-neck coat. In every case, they stand out, proving that lighter tones can be just as powerful, if not more so, than darker shades.
Ready to refresh your pant rotation? Keep scrolling to shop similar beige trousers to Bieber's fresh pair.
Shop the best beige pants:
In the winter, wear these with a sweater and boots, and in the spring, wear these with sandals and a tank.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
