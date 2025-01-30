Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Pant Color That Will Still Look Expensive in 2026

Hailey Bieber’s recent NYC look signals a subtle yet significant shift in fashion. Instead of her usual black pants and blue jeans, she chose elegant wide-leg beige trousers, paired with a coordinating trench coat, gray cardigan, white T-shirt, triangle scarf, and leather loafers.

While black pants have always been a wardrobe staple, beige trousers are emerging as a sleek, elevated, and approachable alternative. Their neutral tone adds warmth and sophistication without the heaviness of black, making them perfect for various occasions. Their versatility is also undeniable. They effortlessly pair with everything from tailored blazers to casual knitwear, delivering a sharp, refined look without feeling stiff.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Frankies Bikinis Dudley Knit Cardigan ($150); Magda Butrym coat; The Row loafers; The Row pants

Beyond NYC, beige trousers have been making waves at international fashion events. From the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week to Copenhagen for the Fall/Winter 2025 shows, they've been styled in various ways—whether with a beige shearling jacket or a contrasting black leather funnel-neck coat. In every case, they stand out, proving that lighter tones can be just as powerful, if not more so, than darker shades.

Ready to refresh your pant rotation? Keep scrolling to shop similar beige trousers to Bieber's fresh pair.

