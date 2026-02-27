30 Things I Think Bella Hadid Would Buy From Zara For Spring

This is what would be in her cart.

bella hadid style 2026
If there’s one person who can make affordable pieces look like they just walked off a Paris runway, it’s Bella Hadid. Her spring wardrobe lives at the intersection of early-2000s nostalgia, off-duty model minimalism, and just enough polish to keep it feeling intentional. So when I scrolled through Zara’s new arrivals, I couldn’t help but mentally build a cart full of pieces that feel undeniably Bella-coded. Think lean silhouettes, sharp tailoring, vintage-inspired basics, and the kind of elevated staples that look even better slightly undone.

The 30 items I imagine she’d add to her spring lineup start with the essentials: a perfectly cropped leather jacket, a fitted ribbed tank, slouchy low-rise trousers, and a sleek black miniskirt. From there, it’s all about subtle statement-makers—pointed kitten heels, oversized sunglasses, a tailored vest worn solo, and a sheer long-sleeve top layered over a tonal bra. There’s also room for classic straight-leg jeans, a worn-in bomber, a chunky leather belt, a cool city bag, and a sharp blazer that works just as well over bike shorts as it does with trousers. Nothing feels overly styled; everything feels purposeful.

Of course, Hadid's spring Zara cart wouldn’t be complete without a few trend-forward pieces that still nod to her signature aesthetic. A capri pant moment? Absolutely. A suede jacket in a rich tobacco shade? Without question. Add in a lace-trimmed slip dress, a tailored midi skirt, sporty jackets, sleek loafers, and a pair of barely-there strappy heels, and you have a wardrobe that’s equal parts cool and controlled. The common thread across all 30 pieces is restraint—they’re directional but wearable, polished but never precious—exactly how Hadid would do it.