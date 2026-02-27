If there’s one person who can make affordable pieces look like they just walked off a Paris runway, it’s Bella Hadid. Her spring wardrobe lives at the intersection of early-2000s nostalgia, off-duty model minimalism, and just enough polish to keep it feeling intentional. So when I scrolled through Zara’s new arrivals, I couldn’t help but mentally build a cart full of pieces that feel undeniably Bella-coded. Think lean silhouettes, sharp tailoring, vintage-inspired basics, and the kind of elevated staples that look even better slightly undone.
The 30 items I imagine she’d add to her spring lineup start with the essentials: a perfectly cropped leather jacket, a fitted ribbed tank, slouchy low-rise trousers, and a sleek black miniskirt. From there, it’s all about subtle statement-makers—pointed kitten heels, oversized sunglasses, a tailored vest worn solo, and a sheer long-sleeve top layered over a tonal bra. There’s also room for classic straight-leg jeans, a worn-in bomber, a chunky leather belt, a cool city bag, and a sharp blazer that works just as well over bike shorts as it does with trousers. Nothing feels overly styled; everything feels purposeful.
Of course, Hadid's spring Zara cart wouldn’t be complete without a few trend-forward pieces that still nod to her signature aesthetic. A capri pant moment? Absolutely. A suede jacket in a rich tobacco shade? Without question. Add in a lace-trimmed slip dress, a tailored midi skirt, sporty jackets, sleek loafers, and a pair of barely-there strappy heels, and you have a wardrobe that’s equal parts cool and controlled. The common thread across all 30 pieces is restraint—they’re directional but wearable, polished but never precious—exactly how Hadid would do it.
Open-Back Halter Dress
Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
100% Leather Pin Buckle Belt
Western-inspired in all the best ways.
This is low-rise trousers.
Poplin Corset Crop Top
Zw Collection Capri Pants
A Bella Hadid wardrobe staple.
Cotton Blend Button-Up T-Shirt
Style this with a thick black headband to complete the look.
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
Striped Tailored Blazer
Faux Leather Mini Shorts
Style these as shown with tall leather boots.
You can never have too many simple white tanks.
Z.03 High-Waist Straight Long Length Jeans
Wear these with the above tank for a laidback Bella-inspired outfit.
She'd wear these with fitted black capris.
Tailored Shoulder Pad Blazer
This and a miniskirt and you're set.
Satin Lace Slip Dress
Split Leather City Bag