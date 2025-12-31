25 Items I Think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Would Buy From Zara for 2026

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style has always walked that perfect line between sculptural minimalism and effortless polish, so imagining what she’d gravitate toward at Zara for 2026 feels almost intuitive. She’s the queen of streamlined silhouettes, creamy neutrals, and pieces that look couture-adjacent without ever feeling overdone. Naturally, her cart would start with luxe-looking wardrobe anchors—the kind that elevate even the simplest jeans-and-tee moment into something undeniably refined.
We can picture her reaching for sharp, elongated outerwear that instantly sets the tone of an outfit. Zara’s tailoring has been especially strong going into 2026, so think longline coats, structured blazers, and clean-cut trousers with that quiet-luxury drape she always favors. Anything that leans architectural—sleek column skirts, high-rise trousers, crisp shirting—would feel right at home in Rosie’s rotation, especially in those soft latte, charcoal, and ecru palettes she’s known for.
Of course, the finishing touches matter just as much. Minimal heels with sculpted straps, buttery faux-leather shoulder bags, and refined jewelry with a subtle, sculptural twist are exactly the kinds of pieces Rosie consistently relies on to complete her looks. These Zara finds may come with an approachable price tag, but they deliver that elevated, editorial sensibility Rosie H-W’s wardrobe is built on. It’s the kind of curated mix that feels aspirational yet incredibly wearable—just like the model herself.
Outerwear
Think sleek tailoring, sculptural silhouettes, and pieces that instantly elevate even the simplest outfit. She’d gravitate toward long, sharply cut wool coats, minimalist trenches with a strong shoulder, and understated leather or faux-leather layers in neutral tones. Cropped jackets with clean lines and subtle structure would also make it into her cart, especially when styled with relaxed trousers or straight-leg jeans. Overall, the focus is on outerwear that feels timeless, polished, and effortlessly expensive without relying on trend-heavy details.
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
Shearling Toggle Vest
Wool Blend Coat
Short Faux Fur Lapel Collar Coat
Wool Blend Cape Coat
Dresses/Tops
Expect refined, body-skimming silhouettes that feel understated yet undeniably chic. She’d gravitate toward clean slip dresses, soft jersey maxis, and streamlined midis in neutral shades that layer effortlessly under tailored outerwear. For tops, think elevated basics like perfectly cut tanks, sleek long-sleeve knits, and minimalist blouses with subtle draping or asymmetrical details. The common thread is simplicity done well—pieces that look polished on their own and even better styled into a pared-back, modern wardrobe.
Satin Effect Halter Top
Knit Belted Midi Dress
Asymmetric Lace Long Top
Knot Cut Out Midi Dress
Lace Camisole Top
Bottoms
Her Zara picks would center on impeccably cut bottoms that feel modern, minimal, and endlessly versatile. Think tailored trousers with a fluid drape, relaxed straight-leg pants, and polished wide-leg silhouettes in neutral hues. Clean, high-waisted jeans with a timeless wash would also be staples, styled to look effortless rather than trend-driven. Each piece would be designed to anchor a look quietly, prioritizing fit, proportion, and an elevated finish.
Pleated Pocket Pants
Satin Effect Lace Skirt
Faux Leather Mini Shorts
Knit Midi Skirt
Faux Leather Straight Pants
Footwear
Footwear would skew sleek, timeless, and intentionally minimal. She’d opt for pointed-toe heels, streamlined ankle boots, and refined flats with clean lines and subtle detailing. Neutral tones and polished finishes would dominate, ensuring each pair works seamlessly across day-to-night looks. The emphasis is on silhouettes that feel elegant and modern, elevating even the most pared-back outfit.