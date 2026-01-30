If there is one thing Gwyneth Paltrow is going to do, it’s remind us that "basic" is a relative term. The iconic A-lister just proved that humble staples like white tank tops can actually be a secret weapon.
In a recent appearance in Los Angeles, the Goop founder—who has been making headlines lately for her return to the big screen alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme — managed to make a simple white ribbed Proenza Schouler tank look like the height of quiet luxury. It’s the effortless "I just threw this on" energy that we’ve come to expect from the woman who basically pioneered the "rich mom" aesthetic.
The real star of the show, however, was the skirt. Paltrow opted for one of the season's most buzzed-about (and slightly daring) silhouettes: an architectural, ruffled skirt. The black maxi, also by Proenza Schouler, featured a thigh-high slit and a draped waistline, transforming the outfit from casual Friday to award season chic. Pairing a fitted, athletic top with a skirt that has enough structural drama to hold its own is a genius move. Perhaps it’s the Chalamet effect, but there’s a renewed edge to her wardrobe lately that feels both nostalgic for her '90s minimalist roots and entirely fresh for 2026.
