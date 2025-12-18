It's Impossible to Not Look Posh in Gwyneth Paltrow's Exact Coat-and-Heel Combination

Now and then, the perfect winter outfit combination presents itself to you. I’m a uniform dresser myself, for the most part, especially in the winter. I just don’t like to take up too much time figuring out what to wear for the day. So a go-to outfit combination is ideal. That being said, one of Gwyneth Paltrow's recent outfits while promoting Marty Supreme in NYC caught my attention.
Paltrow wore a sleek black double-breasted wool coat with a belt detail layered over a crisp white button-down. To accessorize, she added a classic blue-and-yellow striped tie and a pair of simple black pumps to complete her outfit. The look was positively posh and timeless. It’s an easy outfit to re-create, and you can add accessories to blend your personal style into it. This time of year, you can never go wrong with a long belted coat and pumps—it doesn't even matter what you're wearing underneath the coat.
If you’re looking for the perfect winter outfit combination that looks elegant and still keeps you warm, keep scrolling to re-create Paltrow's look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.