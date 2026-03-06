Bye, Slip Skirts! This Is the '90s Style Chic It Girls Are Wearing Instead

The popularization of vintage in recent years has meant that lacy slips have been dominating in the skirt space. It's not hard to see why. It's a retro style that feels nostalgic but simultaneously sexy. It's also extremely easy to throw on and layer with. Plus, slip skirts are flowy and loose, making them comfortable to wear all day no matter where you are.
We're not saying that slip skirts won't be hot for spring 2026. If anything, they've become a timeless and enduring wardrobe staple, especially for the warmer weather. But while out in Los Angeles at a local farmers market, Jodie Turner-Smith showed us a very intriguing alternative that we do believe we'll be seeing a lot more of very soon.
Turner-Smith wore a maxi denim skirt styled with white pumps, a simple tank top, and a bandana in her hair. When people say they want to dress up and be cute while picking out produce at the farmers market, this is what they're envisioning doing it in. This is a look that feels deeply chic because of how effortlessly cool it is.
If this outfit isn't enough to make you want to go out and buy a maxi denim skirt immediately, then we're not sure what will. Also consider this: Long denim skirts like Turner-Smith's have been spotted on the streets outside of every major fashion show this season and on a handful of front-row guests. It's only a matter of time before everyone catches on, so why not be extremely early on this trend? At least, you know you'll be ready for all the farmers market trips you'll be making this spring.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.