The 8 It Girl–Approved Pieces to Layer With This Spring

No matter your zip code, chances are you've experienced the almost-universal feeling tied to this time of year, at least when it comes to dressing for freezing weather: fatigue. Winter has a way of making everyone weary, so it's no wonder why the most stylish people find themselves daydreaming about which spring trends they'll be wearing soon. Of course, reality, or rather forecasts, can tamper with those fantasies. Until frosty temperatures fully dissipate, having a few functional layering staples is imperative to transition your closet from winter to spring. There are some of the more "obvious" choices one could consider tried-and-true transitional staples for the task: trench coats, lightweight knits, and the list goes on. While all these layering basics are worthwhile additions to anyone's wardrobe, if we're being honest, they might not always hit the same way as whipping up something trendier (especially after an excruciatingly long winter).
What if you didn't have to choose between function and fashion? It's not a trick question, friends! From spring runway shows to social media feeds, there is no shortage of examples showing that you can strike a balance between pragmatism and idealism. The secret lies in having an arsenal of contemporary staples and creative layering techniques in your back pocket. Obviously, building that styling toolkit takes time, but luckily for you, we've got plenty of it. After hours of extensive research, we've rounded up the eight best layering staples for spring based on their presence in runway collections and the coolest people's closets. Plus, we've rounded up a few outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. Consider this your ultimate blueprint for how to layer in early spring like a style star.