Sorry, Boots—Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Winter Shoe Trick That Makes Trousers Look Elegant Instead of Basic

During winter, I always look for new ways to refresh my wardrobe, especially when figuring out how to make my trousers feel fresh, current, and polished. I usually go to Pinterest and search for "elevated trouser outfits for winter" or scroll through my Instagram feed, hoping something catches my eye. Today, however, my inspiration came from Gwyneth Paltrow's paparazzi photos, which revealed a winter shoe trick that instantly made her wide-leg pants look elegant instead of basic.
While arriving at Good Morning America, the actress starring in the upcoming film Marty Supreme was spotted wearing a gray double-breasted wool blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers. She kept the look minimal yet tasteful, simply matching it with black high-vamp pumps and sheer tights—the winter styling technique I mentioned earlier.
Layering sheer tights under pants, whether tailored trousers or denim, and pairing them with pumps is a smart styling technique to keep top of mind this winter. Pumps naturally add a stylish touch to trousers, and when paired with sheer hosiery, they soften the transition from the hem of the pants to the shoe. This creates a sleek look that smooths the line of the leg and shows no skin on the foot. It also offers an elegant alternative to wearing boots and pants, and it feels much more 2026.
Beyond the fashionable appeal, layering sheer tights under pants adds a practical layer of warmth. Plus, it lets you keep a polished, lightweight look without adding bulk or disrupting the pants' drape.
Forever inspired by Paltrow's effortlessly chic style, read on to shop my edit of the best sheer tights, trousers, and high-vamp pumps, and the pieces needed to re-create her business casual outfit.
Get Paltrow's Look
Wilfred Free
New Destiny Blazer
Wear this blazer with a turtleneck during the day. Then switch to just a lace bralette in the evening.
Babaton
Proforma Wool Pants
To pair with the blazer above—duh.
Nordstrom
Everyday Sheer Tights
I love these sheer tights because they can be worn with a minidress or skirt as well.
Favorite Daughter
Kenna Pointed Toe Pumps
If you're looking for a new pair of black pumps that feel elevated and fresh for 2026, these are them.
Shop the Trousers, Tights, and Pumps Pairing
Nordstrom
The Lennox Wide Leg Trousers
You can't go wrong with Nordstrom's best-selling tailored pants.
H&M
Shaping Tights 40 Denier
It's officially tights season, so stock up on this under-$15 pair.
Jeffrey Campbell
Invader Pump
These have the look of pointed-toe boots when paired with pants yet provide the ease of pumps since they don't enclose the ankle.
J.Crew
x Alex Eagle Pleated Pants
Brown tailored trousers are just as important as black ones.
Nordstrom
Everyday Control Top Sheer Tights
Nordstrom shoppers buy these every winter because of their fit and feel.
mansur gavriel
Kiki Heels
I love the juxtaposition between the brown and black.
COS
Tailored Straight-Leg Pants
I want to re-create this entire outfit.
Calzedonia
30 Denier Invisible Tights
I swear by Calzedonia tights because they're affordable and don't rip.
RAYE
Noa Pumps
Black pumps are classic, but if you want to elevate your black trousers this winter, opt for white pumps.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.