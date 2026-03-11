I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 7 Elevated Basics Will Make My Spring Outfits Even Chicer

Including a trending denim style.

Sandy Koszarek wearing a cropped trench coat and jeans.
(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)
Basics are the true backbone of a wardrobe. Sandy Koszarek certainly agrees with that. As a stylist in the VIP department at Nordstrom, she spent years helping clients build out their wardrobes, which included anchoring their closets with quality basics. If you follow Koszarek or check out her site, Stylish Sandy, you'll also notice that elevated basics with a forward twist are particularly important to her outfits.

For spring 2026, there are seven elevated basics she's most excited to wear to make her ensembles even chicer. Below, you'll find the list along with styling and shopping inspiration.

The Best Elevated Basics for Spring 2026

Blazer

Sandy Koszarek wearing a tan blazer, a white tee, and jeans.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"Blazers are always a favorite of mine, and I'm excited to wear them again. They instantly pull an outfit together, making it feel polished and chic."

Drawstring Pants

Sandy Koszarek wearing a cropped trench coat and wide leg pants.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"Relaxed-fit trousers—especially with a drawstring—feel fresh, modern, and easy. You can dress them up or down, and they're one of my favorite pairs of pants for travel."

Flats

Sandy Koszarek wearing a gray quilted jacket and jeans.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"I'm ready to trade my boots for ballet flats, loafers, and mules. They're comfortable and so chic styled with jeans or relaxed trousers—perfect for spring."

Straight-Leg Jeans

Sandy Koszarek wearing a tan blazer, a white tee, and jeans.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"I'm excited to wear a classic straight pair of jeans. They feel fresh for the season, are easy to style, and always look chic and pulled-together, especially with flats."

Trench Coat

Sandy Koszarek wearing a cropped trench coat and jeans.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"I'm very excited to wear a lighter-weight trench coat. It's a classic style that feels practical and chic, and it instantly completes any outfit."

Pink Shirt/Knit

Sandy Koszarek wearing a beige jacket, a pink striped top, and tan trousers.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"Pink is a color I'm excited to wear this spring. It's fresh, easy to mix with neutrals or other colors, and instantly brightens up an outfit."

Ecru Jeans

Sandy Koszarek wearing a long chocolate-brown coat, a tan sweater, and ecru jeans.

(Image credit: Stylish Sandy)

"I always love wearing ecru and white jeans, especially in spring. They feel fresh and light, instantly brighten any outfit, and always look chic and put-together."