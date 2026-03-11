Basics are the true backbone of a wardrobe. Sandy Koszarek certainly agrees with that. As a stylist in the VIP department at Nordstrom, she spent years helping clients build out their wardrobes, which included anchoring their closets with quality basics. If you follow Koszarek or check out her site, Stylish Sandy, you'll also notice that elevated basics with a forward twist are particularly important to her outfits.
For spring 2026, there are seven elevated basics she's most excited to wear to make her ensembles even chicer. Below, you'll find the list along with styling and shopping inspiration.
The Best Elevated Basics for Spring 2026
Blazer
"Blazers are always a favorite of mine, and I'm excited to wear them again. They instantly pull an outfit together, making it feel polished and chic."
Nordstrom
Linen Blend Boyfriend Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Asymmetric Fitted Blazer
VICI Collection
Juliette Relaxed Fit Blazer
MANGO
Double Breasted Suit Jacket
Drawstring Pants
"Relaxed-fit trousers—especially with a drawstring—feel fresh, modern, and easy. You can dress them up or down, and they're one of my favorite pairs of pants for travel."
Caslon
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Reformation
Olina Tie Waist Pants
Weekend Max Mara
Perdoni Side Stripe Cotton Blend Drawstring Pants
WAYF
Elena Wide Leg Pants
Flats
"I'm ready to trade my boots for ballet flats, loafers, and mules. They're comfortable and so chic styled with jeans or relaxed trousers—perfect for spring."
Sam Edelman
Nola Woven Mules
Straight-Leg Jeans
"I'm excited to wear a classic straight pair of jeans. They feel fresh for the season, are easy to style, and always look chic and pulled-together, especially with flats."
AG
Sandra Low Rise Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Harper Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Trench Coat
"I'm very excited to wear a lighter-weight trench coat. It's a classic style that feels practical and chic, and it instantly completes any outfit."
BCBG Max Azria
Double Breasted Crop Trench Coat
MANGO
Angela Belted Trench Coat
Open Edit
Exaggerated Crop Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Pink Shirt/Knit
"Pink is a color I'm excited to wear this spring. It's fresh, easy to mix with neutrals or other colors, and instantly brightens up an outfit."
Vince Camuto
Roll Neck Sweater
English Factory
Stripe Balloon Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Elbow Sleeve Sweater
Pistola
Madison Stripe Sweater
Ecru Jeans
"I always love wearing ecru and white jeans, especially in spring. They feel fresh and light, instantly brighten any outfit, and always look chic and put-together."