In New York, it's currently fool's spring, which is what we call it when it's randomly beautiful at the beginning of March. Those of us who have lived here for our whole lives, though, know better: This is just a temporary blissful blip. The weather is already getting a little bit colder, and it won't be reliably spring until at least late March. But still, it's fun to start pulling out our springiest pieces and seeing who we'll be without our puffer coats and snow boots. It's also a great time to plan.
Elle Fanning recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an ideal transitional outfit that I'm personally excited to recreate in a couple of weeks.
Fanning wore a yellow sheer skirt with a cute, fitted white cardigan, both of which had small floral embellishments. She styled the look with a white top-handle bag and a pair of ballet slippers. What I love most about the look is how it's a little warm up top and sunshine on the bottom. She combined two of the most versatile pieces from both seasons and made them work for the in-between time.
Sheer skirts, in general, are also sometimes a little tricky to style, especially when it isn't hot enough to opt for a tank top, which feels like its ideal match. Honestly, though, Fanning made me realize a cardigan might look even better. It's a little unexpected and helps the skirt feel more casual for day-to-day. It's perfect to wear for all kinds of spring—both fleeting and real.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.