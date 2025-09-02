Proenza Schouler Just Announced Its New Creative Director—Everything to Know About Rachel Scott

The unofficial start of fall is here, bringing a sense of freshness and change. As we enter the season, it's also the beginning of a new chapter for Proenza Schouler. Today, the New York-based brand announced the appointment of Diotima's founder, Rachel Scott, as its creative director.
Scott is replacing Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, who both founded Proenza Schouler in 2002, but left in April to become the new creative directors of Loewe. In a press release, Hernandez and McCollough had nothing but favorable remarks for Scott: "Rachel is someone whose work we have always admired," they said in a statement. "Her trajectory over the last few years has been impressive to watch. As founders and board members of the company, we are proud to welcome her to this very special brand and excited to see how she will embrace and evolve the legacy and spirit of what we started."
The fashion world is also eager to see her next move at the American House, especially given her artisanal background and the time she has already spent at Proenza Schouler as a consultant. "As one of the most celebrated design talents of today, Rachel brings a fresh and female perspective to a brand built on the spirit of the modern American woman," Shira Suveyke Snyder, CEO of Proenza Schouler, said in a press release. "Her profound understanding of Proenza Schouler’s brand codes, paired with her exceptional ability to marry craft with innovation, made her the natural choice to lead the brand forward."
Scott's inaugural presentation as creative director will debut in February 2026 with the F/W 26 collection. Scroll down to learn more about Scott.
1. She Is the Founder and Creative Director at Diotima
In 2021, Scott founded her own label, Diotima, serving as its creative director. Over the past four years, the brand has gained recognition for its unique artisanship and culturally inspired craftsmanship. Its designs feature fabrics such as crochet, mesh, and linen, reflecting Scott's Jamaican heritage, while mixing these with tailored silhouettes to create pieces that feel current. While Scott is heading to Proenza Schouler, she will continue to serve as the creative director of her brand.
2. She Held Positions at Other Notable Fashion Brands
Scott's experience extends beyond Diotima. Her career originally started at J.Mendel, then she moved to Elizabeth and James, the brand founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, where she was a designer. From 2021 to 2022, she served as vice president of design at Rachel Comey, overseeing footwear and ready-to-wear, before leaving to start her own label.
3. She Has Won Many Prestigious Awards
Since Diotima was founded in 2021, Scott has won four major awards. Her first was the CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2023, followed by the CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2024, and the CFDA x Frazier Family Foundation Empowered Vision Award in 2025. In April, she received the Fashion Trust US Ready-to-Wear Award. Her recognition within the industry makes her not just the right choice for Proenza Schouler but also the right leader to shape the future of American fashion.
4. She Is the Only Woman of Color to Lead a Major Fashion House Right Now
Over the past few months, significant changes have occurred in the fashion world regarding creative directors. For example, Pierpaolo Piccioli became the creative director at Balenciaga after Demna left to lead Gucci, and Jonathan Anderson was named the creative director of Dior after his departure from Loewe. However, what makes Scott's appointment at Proenza Schouler stand out is the importance of her role; she has become the only woman of color to lead a fashion house this season, marking a milestone for the industry.
