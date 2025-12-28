Hold the Jeans and Leggings—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Sneakers With These Pants Instead

Sneakers have been at the forefront of fashion for years now, much to the delight of those who favor a comfortable shoe. And gone are the days when kicks were, well, frumpy; designers and contemporary labels have ushered in a new wave of luxe styles, from the season’s sumptuous suede look to colorful pairs that pack a playful punch. Of course, elevating your sneakers is sometimes easier said than done. Sure, you could pair them with your favorite jeans or black leggings, but fashion folks are reaching for another bottom: wide-leg trousers. Though the pants may not be the first to come to mind when styling sneakers, the mash-up is surprisingly chic.
Don’t believe us? Below, we rounded up eight must-try wide-leg trousers and sneaker outfits, courtesy of the fashion pack. Some combos could very well fly at the office, while other duos are more appropriate for a spontaneous Saturday out and about. Your other bottoms are about to face some serious competition this season.
The Outfits
Outfit tip: Bring your white trousers into cold-weather territory by bundling up with cozy layers on top.
Outfit tip: A thick belt lends even more polish to a wide-leg-trousers-and-sneakers outfit.
Outfit tip: When in doubt, a tonal ensemble never misses.
Outfit tip: A fringe scarf elevates every ensemble tenfold.
Outfit tip: Contrast a sleek all-black look with cool, colorful kicks.
Outfit tip: Drape a sweater over your shoulders for extra warmth and style.
Outfit tip: An animal-print jacket paired with vibrant kicks makes for one showstopping combo.
Outfit tip: Offset your sporty sneakers with a preppy V-neck sweater.
