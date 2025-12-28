Hold the Jeans and Leggings—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Sneakers With These Pants Instead

The combo is surprisingly so chic.

Influencers wearing wide-leg pants and sneakers.
Sneakers have been at the forefront of fashion for years now, much to the delight of those who favor a comfortable shoe. And gone are the days when kicks were, well, frumpy; designers and contemporary labels have ushered in a new wave of luxe styles, from the season’s sumptuous suede look to colorful pairs that pack a playful punch. Of course, elevating your sneakers is sometimes easier said than done. Sure, you could pair them with your favorite jeans or black leggings, but fashion folks are reaching for another bottom: wide-leg trousers. Though the pants may not be the first to come to mind when styling sneakers, the mash-up is surprisingly chic.

Don’t believe us? Below, we rounded up eight must-try wide-leg trousers and sneaker outfits, courtesy of the fashion pack. Some combos could very well fly at the office, while other duos are more appropriate for a spontaneous Saturday out and about. Your other bottoms are about to face some serious competition this season.

The Outfits

Influencer Annabel Rosendahl in a brown bomber jacket, white wide-leg pants, and sneakers.

Outfit tip: Bring your white trousers into cold-weather territory by bundling up with cozy layers on top.

Influencer Nnenna Echem in a brown jacket, black wide-leg pants, and white sneakers.

Outfit tip: A thick belt lends even more polish to a wide-leg-trousers-and-sneakers outfit.

Influencer Aimee Song in a barn jacket, tan trousers, and suede sneakers.

Outfit tip: When in doubt, a tonal ensemble never misses.

Influencer Dina Hansen in gray wide-leg pants and white sneakers.

Outfit tip: A fringe scarf elevates every ensemble tenfold.

Influencer Claire Most in black wide-leg pants and colorful sneakers.

Outfit tip: Contrast a sleek all-black look with cool, colorful kicks.

Influencer Lucy Williams in black wide-leg pants and red sneakers.

Outfit tip: Drape a sweater over your shoulders for extra warmth and style.

Influencer Lucia Cuesta in black wide-leg pants and yellow sneakers.

Outfit tip: An animal-print jacket paired with vibrant kicks makes for one showstopping combo.

Influencer Emili Sindlev in chocolate brown wide-leg trousers and brown and white sneakers.

Outfit tip: Offset your sporty sneakers with a preppy V-neck sweater.

