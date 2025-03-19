Not Black, Not White—The Just-Right Sneaker Color Everyone In Fashion Is Wearing

Gray sneakers are the hidden gem your wardrobe has been missing. They strike the perfect balance between sleek black pairs and crisp white ones, offering you the best of both worlds without leaning too far in either direction. And it turns out I'm not alone in this belief. Just look at Katie Holmes in a recent sighting.

As she strolled through the New York City streets, Holmes showcased her casual style, donning relaxed sweatpants and a double-breasted coat. But her choice of footwear—the gray Adidas sneakers—truly stole the spotlight. These shoes epitomized what I’ve always suspected about gray sneakers: they're the cool, understated middle child of the sneaker world, effortlessly pulling together any outfit with a laid-back yet polished vibe. I predict more fashion people will add this colorway to their sneaker rotation this spring. So, take a cue from Holmes and keep scrolling to shop for the best pairs worth incorporating into your wardrobe.

Katie Holmes wears sunglasses, a long coat, gray sweatpants, and adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Adidas sneakers; Carolina Herrera sunglasses

Shop the best gray sneakers

Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker
adidas
Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneakers

A pair similar to Holmes's.

New Balance 530 Sneakers
Free People
New Balance 530 Sneakers

Chic scandi women loves these New Balance sneakers.

salomon,

salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

One of the hottest sneakers of the moment.

Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers
TOTEME
Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers

Suede and wool sneakers never looked so cool.

Alo Runner - Grey/grey
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner

The perfect mix of techy and bold.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

This soft gray colorway is the perfect neutral.

Asics Gt-2160 Sportstyle Sneakers
Urban Outfitters
Asics Gt-2160 Sportstyle Sneakers

Style with leggings or wide-leg pants.

Mirage Grey Suede
STEVE MADDEN
Mirage Sneakers

You can't beat this price.

V-10 Sneaker
Veja
V-10 Sneakers

Veja is the sustainable sneaker brand that smart shoppers always come back to.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

