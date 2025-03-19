Not Black, Not White—The Just-Right Sneaker Color Everyone In Fashion Is Wearing

Gray sneakers are the hidden gem your wardrobe has been missing. They strike the perfect balance between sleek black pairs and crisp white ones, offering you the best of both worlds without leaning too far in either direction. And it turns out I'm not alone in this belief. Just look at Katie Holmes in a recent sighting.

As she strolled through the New York City streets, Holmes showcased her casual style, donning relaxed sweatpants and a double-breasted coat. But her choice of footwear—the gray Adidas sneakers—truly stole the spotlight. These shoes epitomized what I’ve always suspected about gray sneakers: they're the cool, understated middle child of the sneaker world, effortlessly pulling together any outfit with a laid-back yet polished vibe. I predict more fashion people will add this colorway to their sneaker rotation this spring. So, take a cue from Holmes and keep scrolling to shop for the best pairs worth incorporating into your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Adidas sneakers; Carolina Herrera sunglasses

Shop the best gray sneakers

adidas Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW A pair similar to Holmes's.

Free People New Balance 530 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Chic scandi women loves these New Balance sneakers.

salomon XT-6 Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW One of the hottest sneakers of the moment.

TOTEME Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW Suede and wool sneakers never looked so cool.

Alo Yoga Alo Runner $185 SHOP NOW The perfect mix of techy and bold.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW This soft gray colorway is the perfect neutral.

Urban Outfitters Asics Gt-2160 Sportstyle Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW Style with leggings or wide-leg pants.

STEVE MADDEN Mirage Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.