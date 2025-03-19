Not Black, Not White—The Just-Right Sneaker Color Everyone In Fashion Is Wearing
Gray sneakers are the hidden gem your wardrobe has been missing. They strike the perfect balance between sleek black pairs and crisp white ones, offering you the best of both worlds without leaning too far in either direction. And it turns out I'm not alone in this belief. Just look at Katie Holmes in a recent sighting.
As she strolled through the New York City streets, Holmes showcased her casual style, donning relaxed sweatpants and a double-breasted coat. But her choice of footwear—the gray Adidas sneakers—truly stole the spotlight. These shoes epitomized what I’ve always suspected about gray sneakers: they're the cool, understated middle child of the sneaker world, effortlessly pulling together any outfit with a laid-back yet polished vibe. I predict more fashion people will add this colorway to their sneaker rotation this spring. So, take a cue from Holmes and keep scrolling to shop for the best pairs worth incorporating into your wardrobe.
On Katie Holmes: Adidas sneakers; Carolina Herrera sunglasses
Shop the best gray sneakers
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
