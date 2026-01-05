It Took Until 2026, But We Finally Found a Chic, Non-Black Pant Color to Wear With Chestnut Uggs

For years, black has been the default pant color for fashion people to pair with Chestnut Uggs, and it makes sense. Black on its own is reliable and classic, and when styled with the light brown, it still retains that timeless quality. However, it seems we've all been waiting for someone to demonstrate that another pant color can look equally stylish with these shoes. At last, just five days into 2026, we have our answer: gray.
Today in NYC, Jennifer Lawrence wore a practical yet elevated winter outfit featuring gray trousers with a relaxed, baggy cut and an elastic waistband, which she styled with Chestnut Ugg Classic Micro Boots, the It-girl silhouette that went viral at the end of 2025. It was a simple pairing, but it made me consider swapping my black pants for gray when wearing these shearling-lined boots.
To complement her outfit, Lawrence chose an elevated black puffer jacket, a red sweater, and a brown croc-effect leather bag. The ensemble appeared effortless yet intentionally put together, especially highlighted by the purple scarf, which introduced visual interest, and the bold, oversize sunglasses, which are currently popular among fashion insiders.
Gray offers a softer yet equally easy-to-wear alternative to black pants, particularly when matched with chestnut-colored shoes. Its neutral tone appears modern and deliberate, allowing the warm hue of the shoes to stand out without seeming stark.
Read on to discover and shop Lawrence's look as well as more chic gray trousers and Chestnut Uggs to invest in right now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.