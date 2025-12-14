If You're Going to Wear Brown Leggings, This Is the Sneaker Color to Wear Them With If You Want to Look Elegant

There's a reason why so many people only wear black leggings. They're flattering, spill- and sweat-proof, and go with everything, whether that's a mismatching sports bra, a cool leather jacket, or a bright pair of sneakers. Black leggings are the easy choice, but if you're interested in branching out like Jennifer Lopez, Allison Brie, and Elsa Hosk have been lately, then brown leggings are a great alternative. They're just as chic, with the same complimentary traits, and they create a bit of diversity in your leggings collection. Win, win, and win! The only issue is that they're not quite as versatile when it comes to styling. If you're going to wear them, I'm here to tell you exactly what sneaker color goes best with brown leggings.
My advice? Take J.Lo's lead by pairing brown leggings with white sneakers. She was spotted this week arriving at a studio ahead of her workout for the day, wearing a chocolate-brown bra-and-legging set, accompanied by her signature oversized sunglasses, a lighter brown cropped crewneck sweatshirt, and white workout sneakers, as well as matching white socks. Her shoe color choice is key here, because it doesn't distract from the monochromatic look she put together. Instead, it adds just the right amount of contrast, creating a rich and elegant-looking fitness get-up.
What you wear to work out does make a difference, at least to fashion people like me. I want my fitness attire to feel intentional and put-together, and ensuring that allows me to get up in the morning for pilates or Barry's, even on those days when moving from bed feels like the last thing I want to do. J.Lo's brown leggings and white sneakers outfit could be just the pairing you need to tear off your comforter and run to class, and for that alone, I'm buying in.
Scroll down to shop brown leggings and white sneakers.
