If You're Landing at the Airport in Paris, Swap Your Touristy Hoodie for This Elegant Coat Trend

Look chic while you travel.

Jenna Ortega wearing a black coat and jeans
(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
By
published
in News

I love a hoodie-and-matching-sweatpants combo with sneakers when I’m traveling. But I was in Paris for almost three weeks, and one thing I’ve learned about traveling with Parisians is that style is never compromised for comfort. I saw not one tourist-y hoodie on my flight to and from Paris, and that influenced my future travel style greatly. Jenna Ortega also recently traveled to Paris and wore an elegant ensemble that has been on my mind rent-free since.

Her Ortega's outfit upon landing at CDG included an elegant coat trend that puts a hoodie to shame. It was a long black leather coat with a fur trim, paired with simple jeans, chunky black derby shoes, and a sleek black mini tote bag. She looked like she was born and raised in Paris; effortless and chic in every way. While hoodies are certainly comfortable for a long-haul flight, the warmth of a leather coat is too, and it’s an easy way to make a low-key outfit look special.

If you’re traveling to Paris (or anywhere) soon and want to look chic without sacrificing comfort, keep scrolling to recreate Ortega’s outfit and shop similar items.

Jenna Ortega wearing a fur trim leather black coat, jeans, and black derby shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Get the Look

Shop More Fur Trim Coats

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.