If You're Landing at the Airport in Paris, Swap Your Touristy Hoodie for This Elegant Coat Trend

I love ahoodie-and-matching-sweatpants combo with sneakers when I’m traveling. But I was inParis for almost three weeks, and one thing I’ve learned about traveling with Parisians is that style is never compromised for comfort. I saw not one tourist-y hoodie on my flight to and from Paris, and that influenced my future travel style greatly.Jenna Ortega also recently traveled to Paris and wore an elegant ensemble that has been on my mind rent-free since.
Her Ortega's outfit upon landing at CDG included an elegant coat trend that puts a hoodie to shame. It was a long black leather coat with a fur trim, paired with simplejeans, chunky blackderby shoes, and a sleek black mini tote bag. She looked like she was born and raised in Paris; effortless and chic in every way. While hoodies are certainly comfortable for a long-haul flight, the warmth of a leather coat is too, and it’s an easy way to make a low-key outfit look special.
If you’re traveling to Paris (or anywhere) soon and want to look chic without sacrificing comfort, keep scrolling to recreate Ortega’s outfit and shop similar items.
Get the Look
MANGO
Fernanda Faux Leather Belted Coat With Removable Faux Fur Trim
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.