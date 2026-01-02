I Wore This Elegant Coat in Paris, and I Saw Other Stylish Women Wearing It in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés Neighborhood

I took a trip to France with my daughter and saw this trend everywhere.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
the scarf coat French girls wear
(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Susie Wrightthe former Nordstrom buyer and creator of So Susie—recently took a trip to France with her daughter. She shared a list of the pieces they both wore to look chic while perusing the streets of Paris. One of the standout pieces they wore throughout their vacation included scarf coats from Zara.

"We both walked the streets of Paris wearing a Zara poncho and a scarf sweater or scarf coat. And funny enough, I spotted at least five women wearing the exact thing while strolling the Saint Germain area! They’re warm, stylish, and really affordable. We love them," Wright told us. As we've highlighted throughout the season, the added scarf accent to either a coat or a sweater is a simple way to make an outfit feel more elegant. The look is modern and feels luxurious.

Below, you'll see the coat trend Wright wore and spotted many times in one of her favorite neighborhoods in Paris (where Café de Flore is located). There are also other snaps of Parisians in scarf coats, along with shopping inspiration.

The Zara Coat Susie Wright Wore in Paris

The scarf coat a fashion person wore in Paris that&#039;s from Zara

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

How Parisians Are Wearing Scarf Coats

the scarf coat French girls wear

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

This gorgeous Lilysilk coat with the adjustable scarf just screams elegance.

a French girl in a scarf coat

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

There's one word to describe this ensemble—polished.

Shop Scarf Coats

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.