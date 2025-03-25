Spotted at the Airport in Italy: The Easy Outfit That Makes a Hoodie Look Elegant

If I had my choice of anything to wear to the airport, I'm still probably going to choose a hoodie. The reason? You can put it on over a T-shirt if you get cold, and you can take it off if you get hot. If it rains and you don't have an umbrella, pull the hood up, and it will be your de facto umbrella. Most importantly, if you're on a plane and want to sleep, a hoodie is the best way to protect your hair and face from the dirty plane seat and everything else (germaphobe here). And yes, it can make certain outfits look cooler.

I'm going on and on about hoodies because Bella Hadid just wore one to the airport in Venice, Italy, and it's one of the most elegant hoodie outfits I've yet to see. What made it so elegant? For starters, she wore a trench coat over it, which kind of makes anything look more elegant. Additionally, she wore a pair of slim black pants with a slight flare, black block-heel leather boots, and a structured tote—all 10 out of 10 choices.

If there's one takeaway from Hadid's chic airport outfit, it's to throw a trench coat on over your hoodie for the next travel day. Hey, it'll probably come in handy during your trip too. Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look as well as some of my favorite hoodies for travel.

Bella Hadid wearing a trench coat and hoodie at the airport.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a trench coat and hoodie at the airport.

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag

Shop the Look

Oversize Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat
MANGO
Oversize Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat

Hoodie
H&M
Hoodie

Cameron Pant
Reformation
Cameron Pants

Blanca Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca Boots

Men's Sac De Jour Large Grained Leather Tote Bag
Saint Laurent
Sac De Jour Large Grained Leather Tote Bag

Shop More Chic Hoodies

Tessa Hoodie
Reformation
Tessa Hoodie

Madewell, Midweight Hoodie Sweatshirt
Madewell
Midweight Hoodie Sweatshirt

Agolde Mari Cropped Hoodie
Agolde
Mari Cropped Hoodie

Aritzia, Terry Sweatfleece Perfect Hoodie
Aritzia
Terry Sweatfleece Perfect Hoodie

Accolade Hoodie - Espresso
Alo
Accolade Hoodie

Studio Crop Hoodie
On
Studio Crop Hoodie

Harvey Sweatshirt
ANINE BING
Harvey Sweatshirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

