Spotted at the Airport in Italy: The Easy Outfit That Makes a Hoodie Look Elegant

If I had my choice of anything to wear to the airport, I'm still probably going to choose a hoodie. The reason? You can put it on over a T-shirt if you get cold, and you can take it off if you get hot. If it rains and you don't have an umbrella, pull the hood up, and it will be your de facto umbrella. Most importantly, if you're on a plane and want to sleep, a hoodie is the best way to protect your hair and face from the dirty plane seat and everything else (germaphobe here). And yes, it can make certain outfits look cooler.



I'm going on and on about hoodies because Bella Hadid just wore one to the airport in Venice, Italy, and it's one of the most elegant hoodie outfits I've yet to see. What made it so elegant? For starters, she wore a trench coat over it, which kind of makes anything look more elegant. Additionally, she wore a pair of slim black pants with a slight flare, black block-heel leather boots, and a structured tote—all 10 out of 10 choices.

If there's one takeaway from Hadid's chic airport outfit, it's to throw a trench coat on over your hoodie for the next travel day. Hey, it'll probably come in handy during your trip too. Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look as well as some of my favorite hoodies for travel.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag

