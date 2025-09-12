Loafers Are Great, But If You're Bored, This Is the Classic Flat Shoe Trend to Try Next

Look, I love loafers just as much as the next fashion person. They’re perfect for fall, versatile, and super comfortable. However, lately, I’ve been reaching for my pair of loafers less and less as I’ve grown a bit fatigued by the trend. This worries me a bit because I’m a uniform dresser and love a go-to everyday shoe. My worries were washed away when I saw Demi Moore’s laid-back outfit consisting of all basics and a particularly interesting fall shoe trend that would make a great swap for loafers: derby shoes.
Another thing I was pleased to see was that every piece of Moore's outfit was an item I already have in my closet. She wore a black oversize blazer, a white T-shirt, and straight-leg jeans—the perfect fall uniform. Loafers could go well with this outfit as well, but opting for lace-up derby shoes made it a bit more unexpected and 10 times cooler in my book. They’re still comfy flats but add a fresh, stylish twist to a basic outfit. If you’re in the market for a new casual shoe for fall, keep scrolling through to re-create Moore’s outfit and find a pair of derby shoes that fit your style.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.