Sorry, Leggings—It Girls Are Flying Private to Aspen in Sweatpants and Winter's Most Elegant Coat Trend

From mid-December through the end of the month, Aspen is the go-to place to be and be seen. All the coolest celebrities who live in L.A. leave the city and head to the snow. Whether they're there to ski, shop, or dine at Casa Tua, one thing is clear: they aim to demonstrate what Alpine-chic fashion means. Their standout looks often begin the moment they step off their private jets at Aspen airport. With the first set of A-listers arriving last week, many stars were spotted in cozy sweatpants paired with faux-fur coats, whether fully faux-fur or with fur trim. Sara Sampaio and Shay Mitchell were prime examples of this stylish travel outfit formula.
On the other hand, the founder of Béis luggage, Mitchell, was seen wearing matching gray sweatpants and a crewneck sweatshirt, styled with a fur-trimmed leather jacket, black combat boots, a croc-effect Hermès Kelly bag, and, of course, her Béis carry-on luggage.
While sweatpants may initially seem like the ultimate "lazy" airplane outfit, think again. With the right styling, sweats can look tasteful. In fact, more and more elegant dressers are wearing elevated sweatpants outside of the home. Elsa Hosk is one of them. While she wasn't styling them for a travel day, she recently wore them in NYC with a matching sweatshirt, a long fur coat, pointed-toe heels, and an Hermès Kelly bag. Whether you're traveling this holiday season or just want to look stylish at home, follow the lead of Sampaio, Mitchell, and Hosk, and elevate your sweats with a faux-fur coat, an expensive-looking handbag, and sleek footwear.
Keep scrolling to see Mitchell's and Sampaio's Aspen travel outfits and shop the best sweatpants and faux-fur coats.
