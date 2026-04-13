When a shoe trend can rightfully call itself French girl–coded, Kendall Jenner–approved, and courtesy of The Row, it's practically guaranteed to garner authority in the fashion space—and I wouldn't even call this style a "trend," per se. Low-vamp flats have always been a thing in Paris, with one of the city's most beloved footwear makers, Repetto, doing the silhouette best. (Fun fact: The French brand's low-vamp flats, the Cendrillon ballerinas, were designed at the request of Bridget Bardot and, according to the website, are "slightly cut out, [for a] shape [that] will gracefully and femininely reveal your foot.") But with high-vamp pumps making such a stir of late, they're drawing attention toward their opposite, which trade in extra, sleek leather for toe cleavage. It's a different look for sure, but both are worth testing out, and if dark-wash jeans are in your spring wardrobe, I highly recommend opting for the lower-vamp version. As Jenner recently displayed, it's a perfect shoe-and-jean pairing.
Ahead of Coachella, the model and 818 founder was spotted at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, wearing a casual evening look that consisted of a navy-blue Yankees baseball cap, a chartreuse-colored top, a cropped leather blazer, and Khaite dark-wash jeans. She finished off the look with two pieces from The Row: Her go-to Eva flats and a black Henri bag, both of which are long sold out. Typically, a nighttime outfit will feature heels, even if just a short kitten heel, but Jenner managed to make flats appear just as elevated. The trick? To go for a low-vamp flat and pair it with dark-wash denim.
As talked-about as high-vamp pumps are—with favorites coming from Phoebe Philo and Reformation—we can't ignore the equally stylish appeal of lower-vamp alts, especially when it comes to ballet flats. A little toe cleavage goes a long way in the springtime, leveling up dark-wash denim outfits with little to no effort. All you need is one pair of the comfy flat shoes, preferably in black, and some sleek indigo jeans to wear with. And don't fret if you one or both aren't already in your closet. There are plenty below to fill that wardrobe gap.