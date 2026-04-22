Just in Case You Needed a Reminder, Heels Look Coolest With This Type of Leggings

In the past, leggings had a reputation similar to sweatpants, in that they were often worn for comfort rather than fashion. Now, that’s changed significantly. And now, thanks to Rihanna, the trend of wearing leggings as pants has even made its way to Paris, a city known for its ultra-chic fashion. Last night, Rihanna was seen wearing a pair of leggings at one of her favorite upscale restaurants, César, which is an indicator of how chic her look must have been.
Rih wore a pair of split-hem leggings with her bright red, lace-up Alaïaheels, which was an unexpected but cool contrast. Heels don’t usually come to mind when we hear leggings, but split-hem leggings go perfectly with heels as the slit is high enough to show off your shoes, and they have a longer silhouette than a pair of athletic or leisure leggings. So, they’re even appropriate for nights out at fancy restaurants. The entrepreneur is known for her on-the-pulse personal style, so it only makes sense that Rihanna be the one to bring the split-hem leggings trend to the forefront again. (And in Paris, no less). She also wore a funnel-neck plaid jacket with a fur wrap layered over it, and accessorized with a pair of large aviator sunglasses. To put it simply, she looked cool, which is, indeed, synonymous with Rihanna.
Keep scrolling to recreate Rihanna’s outfit and shop more split-hem leggings and heels to wear with them.