They're Back: How to Wear Cropped Flares in 2026 So They Don't Look Dated

Approximately ten years ago, a good 50% of the pants in my closet fell under the category of cropped flares. In the years since, the pant trends have gotten looser and longer, but fashion is cyclical, and cropped flares have officially made the comeback we've all been anticipating. Fashion people the world over have been wearing them in the form of satin, ponte, and linen pants, and of course, jeans. But perhaps the most significant proof we have is a few recent Bella Hadid outfits, one of which included a pair of cropped flared jeans that she wore with loafers and a suede jacket during Paris Fashion Week.
So, the question is how to make cropped flare outfits look more 2026 and less 2016. All you need to do is pair the pants with modern trends that complement them in the chicest, most polished of ways. With that, scroll on for the styling tricks to know and to shop the key pieces needed to create the outfits, along with cool cropped flares to add to your wardrobe (again).
The Outfits + Styling Tips
V-Neck Sweater + Wedges
Styling tip: For the perfect spring look, pair a pastel sheer sweater with black cropped flares and forward jelly mules.
Shop the Styling Pieces
ZARA
Fine Knit V-Neck Jumper
Jeffrey Campbell
Gigabyte Wedge Flip Flops
Cinched-Waist Jacket + Loafers
Styling tip: An oversized cinch-waist jacket provides the perfect proportional contrast to slim-fitting cropped flared jeans. And as Bella Hadid knows, classic loafers are the ideal flat-shoe style to wear with this particular denim trend.
Shop the Styling Pieces
Helsa
Garment Washed Utility Jacket
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
White Button-Down + Pumps
Styling tip: For a classic, night-out-worthy look, wear a pair of black cropped flares with a white button-down blouse. Add pointed-toe pumps and sheer stockings or socks to elevate the look even more.
Shop the Styling Pieces
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pumps
Belted V-Neck Sweater + Kitten-Heel Mules
Styling tip: This time around, there are a lot more cropped-flare options than just jeans or black ponte pants. A satin pair is an elegant option for this particular outfit idea (although any cropped flares would work).
Shop the Styling Pieces
Banana Republic
Larkspur Cotton-Silk V-Neck Sweater
NILI LOTAN
Gabriele Leather Belt
Matching Jacket + High-Heel Sandals
Styling tip: No-brainer simple outfit idea: Wear your cropped flares with a matching jacket and subtle heels such as the nude stiletto sandals seen here.
Shop the Styling Pieces
Posse
Emma Jacket
MANGO
Pointed-Heel Sandals
Leather Jacket + Tee + Ankle Boots
Styling tip: If you want a cool cropped-flares outfit that works for any occasion and in any city, wear them with a belted leather jacket, white tee, and sleek ankle boots.