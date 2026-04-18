You May Disagree, But It Girls Think This Pretty Shoe Trend Looks Chicer With Jeans Than Mesh Flats

Fashion people are loving this flat-shoe trend in this specific color for spring.

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Laura harrier wears a hat, button-down shirt, black tank, baggy jeans and navy velvet flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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When we think of spring dressing, flats immediately come to mind. They're great for transitional weather because they're lighter than boots yet offer more coverage than sandals. Visually, they look softer, complementing flowy dresses, skirts, and lightweight denim. This season, there are many flat-shoe trends to know about, including some dated ones, too. For example, the style set is wearing glove ballerinas and ruched loafers, and ditching mesh flats and espadrilles. When it comes to color trends, black is the classic choice, but navy is the It-girl favorite—case in point: Laura Harrier's recent look.

While walking around NYC this week, Harrier was spotted with her friend and stylist, Danielle Goldberg. For the occasion, Harrier wore a casual yet chic denim outfit comprising low-rise, baggy jeans, a black tank top, a blue button-down shirt, and navy Venetian-style velvet slippers. She completed the look with a baseball cap and cat-eye sunglasses.

Laura harrier wears a hat, button-down shirt, black tank, baggy jeans and navy velvet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Navy may not be the most obvious color choice for spring, but for someone who wears black or brown all the time, it makes for an easy transition when they want to introduce more color into their wardrobe. It's just as timeless as the neutrals but has a richness and depth that other shades can't replicate. Beyond that, it's versatile, pairing well with all denim washes, black trousers, and, of course, a matching navy skirt or dress.

If you're inspired to add navy or velvet flats to your wardrobe, we've rounded up the best options ahead, along with the relaxed jeans perfect for pairing with them.

Shop Navy Flats and Relaxed Jeans: