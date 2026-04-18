You May Disagree, But It Girls Think This Pretty Shoe Trend Looks Chicer With Jeans Than Mesh Flats

When we think of spring dressing, flats immediately come to mind. They're great for transitional weather because they're lighter than boots yet offer more coverage than sandals. Visually, they look softer, complementing flowy dresses, skirts, and lightweight denim. This season, there are many flat-shoe trends to know about, including some dated ones, too. For example, the style set is wearing glove ballerinas and ruched loafers, and ditching mesh flats and espadrilles. When it comes to color trends, black is the classic choice, but navy is the It-girl favorite—case in point: Laura Harrier's recent look.
While walking around NYC this week, Harrier was spotted with her friend and stylist, Danielle Goldberg. For the occasion, Harrier wore a casual yet chic denim outfit comprising low-rise, baggy jeans, a black tank top, a blue button-down shirt, and navy Venetian-style velvet slippers. She completed the look with a baseball cap and cat-eye sunglasses.
Navy may not be the most obvious color choice for spring, but for someone who wears black or brown all the time, it makes for an easy transition when they want to introduce more color into their wardrobe. It's just as timeless as the neutrals but has a richness and depth that other shades can't replicate. Beyond that, it's versatile, pairing well with all denim washes, black trousers, and, of course, a matching navy skirt or dress.
If you're inspired to add navy or velvet flats to your wardrobe, we've rounded up the best options ahead, along with the relaxed jeans perfect for pairing with them.
Shop Navy Flats and Relaxed Jeans:
levi's
Low Loose Jeans
These are so classic that they'll never fail you.
ZARA
Velvet Effect Slingback Ballet Flats
Re-create Harrier's look with a cute pair of velvet flats.
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom shoppers love these for their flattering fit and under-$150 price tag.
Vibi Venezia
Timeless Delfina Velvet Mary Janes
Another elegant pair of velvet flats.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
Everyone will think you bought these from a vintage store.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Flats
Truly worth the investment.
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Rihanna owns these.
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Suede Ballet Flats
The V-cut vamp creates a very flattering effect for the legs and feet.