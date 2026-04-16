If You're Going to Wear Ballet Flats This Summer, Here's the Coolest Skirt Trend to Pair Them With

Undoubtedly, ballet flats are the most popular flat-shoe trend of the warmer months. Every It girl has been sporting them with their outfits for years, and once again, ballet flats are everywhere, including on Phoebe Dynevor, who was just spotted wearing a pair in NYC.
Dynevor wore a cool girl–coded outfit consisting of a cream funnel-neck jacket, chic black Repetto flats, and a skirt trend that's been on everyone's radar for the warm weather—a knee-length skirt. Her skirt was a similar shade to her jacket, creating a minimalist monochrome look that resonates with the NYC fashion crowd. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Pochette Tirette Bag and a pair of sleek Chimi sunglasses.
In my opinion, this outfit wouldn't have looked as cool and polished if she'd worn a different skirt style with her flats. A '90s-inspired knee-length skirt is a closet essential as much as it is a current trend. It's breathable, fashionable, and quite easy to style, so it goes without saying that it's a no-brainer addition to your summer wardrobe.
If you want to hop on the knee-length-skirt wave before everyone else does, keep scrolling to re-create this look and shop more knee-length skirts.