The Coolest Jean Color to Wear With Sandals This Year Was Just Made Official

Wearing blue jeans with thong sandals (and every other type of sandal) is a no-brainer, but this spring, a new go-to denim color trend has arrived. Think of the same baggy, laid-back shape, but in a color that’s fresh for spring. Longtime It girl Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows what denim color trend I’m talking about: white jeans, She was just spotted wearing a baggy pair and thong sandals while out and about in the West Village, solidifying that this is *the* denim trend to wear with sandals right now.
Huntington-Whiteley's outfit also featured a black leather funnel-neck jacket, styled with a snake-embossed clutch and black sunglasses. It seems that she isn't the only one pairing white jeans with flip flops. A daily Instagram scroll is proof, with plenty of chic influencers with different aesthetics wearing the combination. In my opinion, white denim looks a bit more polished and unexpected than blue denim, especially with a casual pair of shoes like sandals. They’re also a perfect way to make your plain outfits look cooler; all it takes is one swap.
Keep scrolling if you’re in the market for a new denim color trend and elevated sandals to pair with them.