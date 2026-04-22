The Coolest Jean Color to Wear With Sandals This Year Was Just Made Official

It girls everywhere have co-signed it.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a leather black jacket, white jeans, and black flip flops
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Wearing blue jeans with thong sandals (and every other type of sandal) is a no-brainer, but this spring, a new go-to denim color trend has arrived. Think of the same baggy, laid-back shape, but in a color that’s fresh for spring. Longtime It girl Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows what denim color trend I’m talking about: white jeans, She was just spotted wearing a baggy pair and thong sandals while out and about in the West Village, solidifying that this is *the* denim trend to wear with sandals right now.

Huntington-Whiteley's outfit also featured a black leather funnel-neck jacket, styled with a snake-embossed clutch and black sunglasses. It seems that she isn't the only one pairing white jeans with flip flops. A daily Instagram scroll is proof, with plenty of chic influencers with different aesthetics wearing the combination. In my opinion, white denim looks a bit more polished and unexpected than blue denim, especially with a casual pair of shoes like sandals. They’re also a perfect way to make your plain outfits look cooler; all it takes is one swap.

Keep scrolling if you’re in the market for a new denim color trend and elevated sandals to pair with them.

Spotted on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a leather black jacket, white jeans, and black flip flops

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Chimi Note Black Sunglasses ($220); Phoebe Philo Drop Jeans in White Denim ($1250) and Round Flip Flop in Black Suede ($950); Andrea Marron Rio Clutch in Moss Python Leather ($1450)

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Spotted on Influencers

a woman wearing a black sweater, white jeans, and red flip flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

a woman wearing a tan suede jacket, white jeans, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

a woman wearing a trench coat, white jeans, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

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