The Classiest Way to Wear Low-Rise Jeans Is in This Color and With This Chic Heel Trend

Low-rise jeans are officially back, as the trends of the '90s and Y2K continue to be on everyone’s radar—celebrities and influencers included. This fashion crowd is ready to fully dive into the spring and summer versions of those nostalgic trends, including Kaia Gerber, who was recently spotted at a premiere, wearing low-risejeans in an unlikely hue for spring: dark-wash denim.
Gerber’s outfit was the ultimate model-off-duty look (although she was, in fact, on duty), featuring the dark-wash, low-rise jeans styled with none other than the chic heel trend that will seemingly never go out of style: classic black pumps. This outfit combination may not seem like the obvious choice for spring, but Gerber styled it perfectly for the warmer weather. The rest of her look was equally chic, as she layered a lace bralette underneath a lapelless, lightweight, cropped leather jacket. This cool and classy outfit combination may be in the running as the next go-to spring uniform to copy.
If you’re into Gerber’s unlikely styling of dark-wash, low-rise jeans with classic black pumps, which turned out to be incredibly classy, keep scrolling to recreate this look and shop similar items.