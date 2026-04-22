Rihanna Just Confirmed the Spring Beauty Trend I’ve Been Forecasting for Months

The very first makeup product that made my heart skip was a pot of lilac eye shadow. I don't remember the specific shade or even the brand name (it most likely came from the drugstore), but I can recall exactly how I felt when I dusted it across my lids: elegantly grown-up, ethereal, and just so pretty. I wore it every single day to middle school—paired with a raccoon-like ring of black eyeliner, of course—and to this day, soft purple eye shadow remains a special staple.
As you can probably guess, I'm beyond psyched that lavender eye makeup is seeing a chic resurgence. I first clocked it on Quinta Brunson, who wore a wash of purple shadow at this year's Critics Choice Awards, then on Amelia Gray Hamlin, who donned purple eyes paired with a custom Swarovski dress at the Golden Globes. Laufey quickly followed, cosigning lavender with mermaid-esque makeup fit for a Grammy winner, then Barbie Ferreira arrived to Coachellarocking lilac lids. And finally, we have Rihanna, who just officially cemented soft purple eye shadow as the hottest spring makeup trend. The middle schooler in me is screaming!
Yesterday, Rihanna—and Rocki, her 7-month-old daughter with A$AP Rocky—starred on the cover of W Magazine's Pop Issue. She's absolutely regal in head-to-toe Dior (including a custom Dior diaper for baby Rocki!), but my beauty-editor eyes immediately zeroed in on the halo of purple and orange eye shadow on her top and bottom lids. Created by Daniel Sällström, the glam certainly aligns with the makeup artist's high-fashion, experimental work and pairs perfectly with the star's purple statement hat.
Article continues below
This isn't the first time Rihanna cosigned a soft purple eye look. Remember when she attended a 2023 Fenty x Puma event wearing a purple fuzzy jacket and matching shadow? And who could forget her violet glam in the "What's My Name" music video? While lavender eyes are taking the red carpet by storm—as Who What Wear predicted months ago in our inaugural Red Carpet Beauty Report—Rihanna has been rocking them for years. Consider her the blueprint for this pretty spring beauty trend.
While we aren't 100% sure which eye shadow Sällström used on the cover, we do know Rihanna wore plenty of Fenty Beauty products for the shoot, so I have to assume she incorporated her new Shadowstix Eyeshadow Stick in Miss Pri$$y (a sparkly lilac) into the look. Feel free to shop the hero product below, along with more celeb-approved soft purple eye makeup to wear for the rest of spring.
Shop Soft Purple Eye Shadow
FENTY BEAUTY
Shadowstix Diamonds Diamond Veil Eyeshadow Stick - Miss Pri$$y