The Row's Biggest It Shoes of 2026 Have Arrived, and We've Already Spotted Them on Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

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Hailey Bieber wearing a tan coat.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

We can always count on The Row to design the latest cult accessories that land in the closets of the best dressed insiders. Bags such as the Marlo Tote, the Peggy Clutch, and the 90's top-handle style have been recent favorites that perpetually sell out. The same can be said for the Liisa Pumps, which continue to be dropped in new iterations.

The latest Liisa kitten-heel pumps are already It shoes of 2026, making them nearly impossible to track down if you're on the hunt for a particular color or size. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are among those who have collected the shoe style and have been spotted wearing them on the streets of Sydney and Paris. They're currently available in limited sizes, so ahead, you can shop an edit of the in-stock styles—plus similar kitten-heel pumps that just hit the market.

On Hailey Bieber

Bieber paired the It shoes with a belted jacket and sleek cigarette pants.

Hailey Bieber outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner

Jenner opted for a snake-embossed version styled with a skirt suit.

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: @maryphillips)

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