We can always count on The Row to design the latest cult accessories that land in the closets of the best dressed insiders. Bags such as the Marlo Tote, the Peggy Clutch, and the 90's top-handle style have been recent favorites that perpetually sell out. The same can be said for the Liisa Pumps, which continue to be dropped in new iterations.
The latest Liisa kitten-heel pumps are already It shoes of 2026, making them nearly impossible to track down if you're on the hunt for a particular color or size. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are among those who have collected the shoe style and have been spotted wearing them on the streets of Sydney and Paris. They're currently available in limited sizes, so ahead, you can shop an edit of the in-stock styles—plus similar kitten-heel pumps that just hit the market.
On Hailey Bieber
Bieber paired the It shoes with a belted jacket and sleek cigarette pants.
THE ROW
Liisa Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
On Kendall Jenner
Jenner opted for a snake-embossed version styled with a skirt suit.