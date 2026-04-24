If you're looking to add a touch of whimsy to your spring and summer looks, or perhaps you just want to refresh your closet, you've landed in the perfect place. I've been digging through Free People's latest arrivals, and there are so many seriously great styles perfect for the months ahead. As a shopper by profession, I used my editor's perspective and highlighted a handful of top-tier styles that you should take a closer look at.
In the mix, you can expect vacation-ready styles that you can wear during Euro summer or any fun travels. From lighter, billowy dresses and tops that can tackle the rising temperatures to the perfect roomy denim, there's truly something for everyone. Keep scrolling to uncover your soon-to-be favorite wardrobe items.
Shop Editor Approved Free People New Arrivals
Free People
Florence Mini Dress
Billowy tops are perfect for channeling boho vibes.
Free People
To the Moon Maxi Dress
So flowy so breathable.
Free People
Sweet Serenade Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants
These will come handy on your next vacation.
Free People
Sugar Rush Jelly Sandals
Jelly shoes are everywhere right now.
Free People
Ellis Embroidered Blouse
Such darling embroidery.
Free People
Spell Vina Lace Slip Maxi Dress
Pretty.
Levi's
Super Baggy Barrel Jeans
These will go with so much.
Free People
Ashton Halter Tank
Pair with your favorite jeans and skirts.
Free People
Bend It Set
This sporty chic set has a fun Y2k vibe to it.
Free People
Pretty Please Crop Top
Simple but pretty.
Free People
Callie Crochet Bucket Hat
Bring on the hats.
Free People
Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress
Easy dresses like this will come in handy for upcoming months.
Puma
Palermo Sneakers
Such a pretty color way.
Free People
Feeling for Lace Shorties
Cute shorts that can be dressed up and down will definitely be worn nonstop.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.