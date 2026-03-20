If two’s a coincidence and three’s a trend, what does that make four? When a quartet of my favorite well-dressed celebrities all happen to style their capri pants in nearly the exact same way, you know it's an exceedingly good outfit combo. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lily Collins, and Bella Hadid are all on the same page when it comes to styling these warm-weather pants.
Collins was the most recent of the four celebrities to wear the specific pairing. In a new Instagram photo, Collins posed in Palm Springs wearing a white Leset Pointelle Crop Cardigan ($120), capri pants, and black heeled flip-flops. Meanwhile, Hadid and Jenner also teamed the pant trend with long-sleeve white crop tops and black heeled sandals. The former opted for an off-the-shoulder peasant blouse, while the latter chose a crossover jacket. To round out the foursome, Bieber also adhered to the strict black-and-white dress code in her polka-dot capri pants and black heeled flip-flops. Scroll down to see their outfits.
4 Ways Celebs Style Capri Pants and Black Heeled Sandals
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.