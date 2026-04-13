From royal purple to teal, tomato red to chartreuse, there are manycolor trends to know about and wear this spring. However, not all shades are created equal, nor do they have the same staying power, which matters if you want to feel confident in your investment. One color I haven't mentioned yet, and that's just as popular this season and will continue through the summer, is baby pink. As the weather continues to get warmer, we're seeing it more and more, especially on shoes, among the style set.
Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk are two fashion people who have recently donned baby-pink flats. Bieber took a mirror selfie in the Rhode office in L.A., wearing baby-pink flat slingbacks, foldover shorts, and a quarter-length-sleeve top. Hosk, also in L.A., posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing baby-pink satin ballet flats with a matching pants set from her brand, Helsa.
Whether with shorts or trousers, in something casual or more elevated, baby-pink flats are solidifying their status as the It-girl-approved shoe color of the season. They're soft and elegant, introducing a subtle dose of color. And they're perfectly on-brand for today's dresser who prioritizes understated sophistication.
From ballet flats to elevated flip-flops, keep scrolling to shop the chicest baby-pink flats on the market right now.