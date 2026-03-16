Yes, of course, the most stylish Parisians wear both jeans and skirts. In fact, the two items could certainly be found in the capsule wardrobes of many French women. These two items are versatile, timeless, and inherently chic (very Parisian). That said, while scrolling through the Instagram feeds of some of my go-to follows who live in Paris, I noticed another pants trend that's certainly popular. Hello, satin or silk pull-on pants.
This style is a fashion person's favorite for the pretty nature (the satin!) and ease (not rigid in the slightest). So yes, it can be an alternative to denim. I also noted that these pants are an alternative to slip skirts if that's of interest, because they have that same type of vibe.
Like denim or a slip skirt, satin pants are versatile and can be dressed up or down, styled with a range of pieces. So yes, just about every shoe style pairs flawlessly with them. For Parisians, it appears pointed heels and ballet flats are the front-runners.
Keep scrolling to see how Parisians are styling satin pants for spring, and shop the best styles (re: from Sézane, Reformation, and Nordstrom) and stylish shoes to pair with them. Oh, and color-wise, the cream and champagne hues are popular, but there are gorgeous satin pants in a range of other colors as well.
The Pants Trends Parisians Wear Instead of Jeans and Skirts
The beauty of a pair of satin pants is that, well, they're beautiful. They're so elegantly styled with anything, including a pretty cardigan. The coordinating heels complete the look.
Open Edit
Drawstring Waist Satin Pants
Marc Fisher LTD
Noland Pumps
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Open Edit
Corina Half D'orsay Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps
This outfit is lovely for spring, featuring a relaxed white button-up shirt and a sweater draped over the shoulders, styled with satin pants. While heels certainly would work here, the ballet flats are a nice switch-up.
CAMI NYC
Bristol Satin Pants
Sam Edelman
Ruthie Woven Ballet Flats
Vince
Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
MARGAUX
The Roma Ballet Flats
A blazer or sweater teamed with satin pants is a no-fail outfit choice. Again, the pointed heels are sharp (but you could also wear flats here if that's more your speed).