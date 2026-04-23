Tell Your Friends—the Prettiest Sneaker Trend of Summer 2026 Is Here

For months now, I've seen some version of tan suede sneakers everywhere I look. They're great, but sorry, I'm bored and ready for something new. More than any other season, summer is the time to wear the most fun pieces in our wardrobes—sneakers included. We've been focusing on sandals quite a lot lately, but I think we can all agree that sneakers are equally as crucial during summer, which brings me to Elsa Hosk.
We all know by now that Hosk is one of the chicest women on the planet, and if she wears something, you can guarantee that it's cool—no questions asked. Recently, she's been posting an array of warm-weather outfits, and one of them featured the pretty sneaker trend that's monopolizing the buzz right now: colorful satin sneakers.
Hosk's shoes—the retro Miu Miu Gymnasium Sneakers in a vibrant aqua, yellow, and hot pink color combination—were actually released early last year, but a plethora of designer brands have been busy putting out more satin sneakers ahead of this summer, proving that Hosk's Miu Miu pair is more relevant than ever. And if you really want to take a tip from her, try wearing them with one of the many silky lace-trimmed pieces on the market right now (such as her Dôen Cicely Dress).
Keep scrolling to shop Hosk's look along with more colorful satin sneakers for summer.